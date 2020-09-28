Is Louis Partridge On Social Media? TikTok, Twitter And Instagram Accounts Revealed

28 September 2020, 11:51

Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge has increased his fan base with the Netflix movie
Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge has increased his fan base with the Netflix movie. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge has become a fan favourite after the Netflix release but is he on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram? Take a look.

Louis Partridge appeared on our screens again in September in his role of Enola Holmes on Netflix alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

And as a result, the Viscount Tewkesbury actor has become hugely popular with his audience with many desperate to find him on social media accounts such as TikTok, Snapchat and of course, Instagram.

So is Louis showing off his performing abilities on TikTok? Is he sharing important statements on Twitter? Or is Louis Partridge sharing all the personal moments we want to see over on Instagram?

Will There Be An 'Enola Holmes' 2 On Netflix? Fans Want A Sequel Of Millie Bobby Brown Action Flick

Here’s how you can get more Louis in your life:

Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown starred in Netflix's Enola Holmes together
Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown starred in Netflix's Enola Holmes together. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Is Louis Partridge on Instagram?

You can catch up on all of Louis’ latest happenings on his Instagram page, louispartridge_.

He already has over 2.3million followers and describes himself as a “work in progress” in his bio.

Is Louis Partridge on Twitter?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like we’ll be reading any short and snappy statements from Louis on Twitter as he doesn’t have a public profile.

Louis Partridge uses Instagram as his main social media platform
Louis Partridge uses Instagram as his main social media platform. Picture: Louis Partridge/Instagram

Is Louis Partridge on TikTok or Snapchat?

Again, it doesn’t look like these social media platforms are for the Paddington star as there are currently no public profiles for Louis. We can live in hope that he changes his mind sometime soon though.

