Disney’s Mulan Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+: Release Date & Streaming Cost Revealed

Disney's Mulan has been scheduled for release on Disney Plus. Picture: Disney

The live-action remake of Mulan is coming to Disney+ and here’s when it will drop and how much it will cost you to stream it.

Disney’s Mulan has been turned into a live-action remake and they have now announced that it will be coming to Disney+.

The film was originally meant to be released in cinemas on March 27, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s chief executive Bob Chapek announced the news following the multiple delays the film has seen.

But when will it drop and how much will it cost to stream? Here’s what we know.

When will Disney’s Mulan be released on Disney+?

Disney’s Mulan is set to be released on September 4.

This comes six months after it was initially meant to come out.

Liu Yifei plays Mulan in the live-action remake. Picture: PA

How much does it cost to stream Mulan on Disney+?

According to a report, Mulan will cost an additional $30 (£22) one-off fee to stream on Disney+.

This is additional t the £8.99 monthly fee paid for the streaming service.

Disney's Mulan will drop in Autumn 2020. Picture: Disney

Will Disney’s Mulan still come out in cinemas?

Yes, it is set to still appear in theatres, but only a select few.

It is not yet known which cinemas will show Disney’s Mulan.

Bob Chapek said: "We will be releasing the film theatrically in certain markets where currently we have no announced launch plans for Disney+ and where theatres are open."

