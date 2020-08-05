Disney’s Mulan Live-Action Remake Coming To Disney+: Release Date & Streaming Cost Revealed

5 August 2020, 14:27

Disney's Mulan has been scheduled for release on Disney Plus
Disney's Mulan has been scheduled for release on Disney Plus. Picture: Disney

The live-action remake of Mulan is coming to Disney+ and here’s when it will drop and how much it will cost you to stream it.

Disney’s Mulan has been turned into a live-action remake and they have now announced that it will be coming to Disney+.

The film was originally meant to be released in cinemas on March 27, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Midnight Sun: Fans Can't Wait To Become 'Twilight Teens' Again Twelve Years After Last Book's Release

Disney’s chief executive Bob Chapek announced the news following the multiple delays the film has seen.

But when will it drop and how much will it cost to stream? Here’s what we know.

When will Disney’s Mulan be released on Disney+?

Disney’s Mulan is set to be released on September 4.

This comes six months after it was initially meant to come out.

Liu Yifei plays Mulan in the live-action remake
Liu Yifei plays Mulan in the live-action remake. Picture: PA

How much does it cost to stream Mulan on Disney+?

According to a report, Mulan will cost an additional $30 (£22) one-off fee to stream on Disney+.

This is additional t the £8.99 monthly fee paid for the streaming service.

Disney's Mulan will drop in Autumn 2020
Disney's Mulan will drop in Autumn 2020. Picture: Disney

Will Disney’s Mulan still come out in cinemas?

Yes, it is set to still appear in theatres, but only a select few.

It is not yet known which cinemas will show Disney’s Mulan.

Bob Chapek said: "We will be releasing the film theatrically in certain markets where currently we have no announced launch plans for Disney+ and where theatres are open."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

After We Collided has a delayed release date in the UK

How To Watch After We Collided In The UK And Is It Coming To Netflix?

TV & Film

Kissing Booth star Joey King cast alongside Brad Pitt

Kissing Booth Star Joey King 'Set To Play' Assassin Alongside Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

TV & Film

Instagram Reels are available in the UK now

Instagram Reels: What Is It And How To Use The New Feature Rivalling TikTok

Miley Cyrus is releasing her EP 'SHE IS COMING' at the end of May

When is 'She Is Miley Cyrus' Released? 'Midnight Sky' & What To Expect From Delayed Seventh Album

Miley Cyrus

The Kissing Booth fans are convinced Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King are dating

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez And Joey King's Complete Friendship Timeline: From On-Screen Romance To Real Life Dating Rumours
Amber Gill found fame on Love Island. But how old is she? What's her age?

Amber Rose Gill Age & Instagram Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters