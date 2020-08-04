Midnight Sun: Fans Can't Wait To Become 'Twilight Teens' Again Twelve Years After Last Book's Release

4 August 2020, 14:12

Twilight fans react to Midnight Sun finally being released
Twilight fans react to Midnight Sun finally being released. Picture: Twilight/Summit Entertainment/Midnight Sun

As 'Midnight Sun' is finally released, long time Twilight fans are eagerly reverting back to their teenage selves to re-live the saga all over again from Edward's perspective with some hilarious reactions.

Midnight Sun has finally been released, re-telling the story of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, twelve years after the final instalment was published, and fans have been revelling in becoming angsty teens once more and reverting to their 'Twihard' status.

What Is The Plot Of Midnight Sun & Will There Be Another Twilight Movie?

The most organised/dedicated fans out there pre-ordered the book, so were able to start reading it from the very first day it dropped- August 4th, and have wasted no time getting stuck back into the Twilight fan club.

One fan summed it up seriously well, writing: "No one is allowed to judge me as I descend back into my twilight phase this week because I have been waiting to read Midnight Sun for 12 years."

Breaking Dawn, the final book by Stephanie Meyer of the series, was published in 2008, with the first of the film franchise being released in the same year, so it's safe to say by 2020 news of the new book's arrival had people pretty surprised.

Another fan gushed, "not to be dramatic but this is probably the best day of my life" and another said, "When I say that 13 year old me is crying, I mean it" and we think we all owe it to our tween selves to get stuck into the chunky novel.

As this fan wrote, "It arrived! It's a bulky one but I'm ready to revert back to my 14 year old self now."

The best selling author, Stephanie, announced the release of the book during lockdown as she'd finally finished the novel after reportedly abandoning it years ago when snippets of it leaked online.

She said during the announcement: "It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more."

Many have been listening to the soundtrack to get them into the mood, others have been dusting off their finest checkered shirts to channel their favourite moody antagonist, Bella, and absolutely everyone is getting ready to sob all over again.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles is single and living his best life

Harry Styles Is The Now The Only Single Member Of One Direction

Harry Styles

Rob Kardashian usually does his best to stay out of the spotlight.

Rob Kardashian Posts Rare Shirtless Selfie

Dani Dyer shared a lengthy post about being pregnant

Dani Dyer Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In Heartfelt Post About Pregnancy

Harry Styles spent a few weeks in Italy at the end of lockdown

Everything Harry Styles Has Been Doing During His Holiday In Italy

Joey King and Taylor Zakhar Perez shared adorable holiday pictures together

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King Gets Cosy With Taylor Zakhar Perez As She Joins His Family Holiday
Niall Horan responded to a fan who asked if he'd been sleeping

Niall Horan Responds To Pictures With New Girlfriend Amelia Woolley After Fan Implies He Looks Tired

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters