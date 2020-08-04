Midnight Sun: Fans Can't Wait To Become 'Twilight Teens' Again Twelve Years After Last Book's Release

Twilight fans react to Midnight Sun finally being released. Picture: Twilight/Summit Entertainment/Midnight Sun

As 'Midnight Sun' is finally released, long time Twilight fans are eagerly reverting back to their teenage selves to re-live the saga all over again from Edward's perspective with some hilarious reactions.

Midnight Sun has finally been released, re-telling the story of Twilight from Edward Cullen's perspective, twelve years after the final instalment was published, and fans have been revelling in becoming angsty teens once more and reverting to their 'Twihard' status.

The most organised/dedicated fans out there pre-ordered the book, so were able to start reading it from the very first day it dropped- August 4th, and have wasted no time getting stuck back into the Twilight fan club.

One fan summed it up seriously well, writing: "No one is allowed to judge me as I descend back into my twilight phase this week because I have been waiting to read Midnight Sun for 12 years."

no one is allowed to judge me as I descend back into my twilight phase this week because I have been waiting to read Midnight Sun for 12 years. pic.twitter.com/dDsWf10Of6 — carly. (@dustingjackets) August 3, 2020

Breaking Dawn, the final book by Stephanie Meyer of the series, was published in 2008, with the first of the film franchise being released in the same year, so it's safe to say by 2020 news of the new book's arrival had people pretty surprised.

Another fan gushed, "not to be dramatic but this is probably the best day of my life" and another said, "When I say that 13 year old me is crying, I mean it" and we think we all owe it to our tween selves to get stuck into the chunky novel.

As this fan wrote, "It arrived! It's a bulky one but I'm ready to revert back to my 14 year old self now."

not to be dramatic but this is probably the best day of my life #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/Ysp9g51UEh — alice in bookland📚☕️ (@dumblediggory) August 4, 2020

The best selling author, Stephanie, announced the release of the book during lockdown as she'd finally finished the novel after reportedly abandoning it years ago when snippets of it leaked online.

She said during the announcement: "It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure it was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so so long it didn’t seem right to make you wait any more."

Many have been listening to the soundtrack to get them into the mood, others have been dusting off their finest checkered shirts to channel their favourite moody antagonist, Bella, and absolutely everyone is getting ready to sob all over again.

it’s midnight which means it’s #midnightsun release day!! brb gonna be like bella for the whole week ❤️🥰 https://t.co/H8NJVt14no — kristen stewart gifs (@kstewartgif) August 4, 2020

