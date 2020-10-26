Did Dianne Buswell Cheat On Joe Sugg?

26 October 2020, 12:25

Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe by a fan.
Dianne was accused of cheating on Joe by a fan. Picture: instagram

Did Dianne Buswell cheat on Joe Sugg?

Dianne Buswell has been accused of cheating on boyfriend Joe Sugg by a fan.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2019 and have even spoken about marriage!

Joe Sugg And Dianne Buswell's Fans React As Couple Dress Up As Tiger King’s Joe Exotic And Carole Baskin

Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2019.
Dianne and Joe have been in a relationship since 2019. Picture: instagram

But is there any truth in the rumours? Let’s take a look…

Did Dianne Buswell cheat on Joe Sugg?

No. The rumours are completely false and made up by a fan.

What are the Dianne Buswell cheating rumours?

It all started when a troll tweeted that the press had ‘caught’ the professional dancer sneaking into Max George’s hotel room.

The sinister tweet read: “I’m there now trying to get into their apartment block to get more info. This will be the end for Dianne.”

This ‘triggered a security alert’.

A source told a tabloid: “This was truly chilling — because someone claimed to be waiting for Dianne at a certain address.

“That triggered a security alert and obviously had to be taken seriously.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson hasn't ruled out a second national lockdown in England

Is England Going Into A Second Lockdown?

Harry Styles said the city holds a special place in his heart as it feels like ‘home’.

Harry Styles Proves He's The Nicest Person Ever AGAIN With Manchester Music Venue Donation

Ariana Grande is keeping quiet on the inspo behind her new songs

Why Ariana Grande Won’t Tell You Anything About Her New Songs On Album 'Positions'

Harry Styles is hoping to cheer everyone up with the 'Golden' music video

Harry Styles Hopes He'll Cheer Everyone Up With 'Golden' Music Video

Sam Thompson posted and deleted a video of himself mocking Zara McDermott over the weekend.

Sam Thompson Mocks Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott In ‘Savage’ Video Then Quickly Deletes It

Ariana Grande has fans hopeful for 'AG6'

Ariana Grande’s New Album 'Positions': Release Date, Songs And All The 'AG6' Details So Far

Ariana Grande

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album