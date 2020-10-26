Did Dianne Buswell Cheat On Joe Sugg?

Dianne Buswell has been accused of cheating on boyfriend Joe Sugg by a fan.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2019 and have even spoken about marriage!

But is there any truth in the rumours? Let’s take a look…

No. The rumours are completely false and made up by a fan.

What are the Dianne Buswell cheating rumours?

It all started when a troll tweeted that the press had ‘caught’ the professional dancer sneaking into Max George’s hotel room.

The sinister tweet read: “I’m there now trying to get into their apartment block to get more info. This will be the end for Dianne.”

This ‘triggered a security alert’.

A source told a tabloid: “This was truly chilling — because someone claimed to be waiting for Dianne at a certain address.

“That triggered a security alert and obviously had to be taken seriously.”

