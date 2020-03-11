Joe Sugg Opens Up About Marrying Strictly Girlfriend Dianne Buswell

11 March 2020, 15:04

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since their stint on Strictly
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since their stint on Strictly. Picture: Instagram

Joe Sugg has teased the idea of marriage to his former Strictly co-star and girlfriend, Dianne Buswell.

Joe Sugg hinted at future marriage plans with his girlfriend, Dianne Buswell.

Speaking to Metro at the launch of Sims’ 'Play With Life' campaign, the YouTube star opened up about his ‘special’ relationship with his Strictly Come Dancing star beau.

Kevin Clifton Quits Strictly Come Dancing: Pro Dancer Wants 'To Focus On Other Areas Of My Life' After 7 Years On The Show

Joe, who is set to go on a UK tour with Dianne, was asked about a possible engagement in future.

He replied: "Never say never. It's not in our plans just yet."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell danced together on Strictly
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell danced together on Strictly. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "We've got the tour first – who knows what'll happen on the tour?!

"But I think the first step will be to create a family of ourselves on The Sims, and then make ourselves marry on The Sims, and then use that as a guideline to see how it works in real life.”

Talking about making his romance with Dianne work whilst having busy schedules, he explained: "We are away from each other quite a lot.

"But it just means that when we do see each other, it makes it even more special."

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since 2018
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram

"And I think especially with this show, being able to dance again together and spend this time together and working on something is really nice,” he added.

The couple met when they were paired together on the dancing show, and made their relationship public at the end of the 2018 series.

The show saw the lovebirds come in second place after Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton scooped the winning title.

