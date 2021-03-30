Demi Lovato: 3 Of The Most Talked-About Moments From Her Joe Rogan Interview

Demi Lovato's fans have been super supportive of her after opening up about her struggles. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/JoeRoganExperience

Demi Lovato opened up about her past in the Joe Rogan podcast, including her near-fatal 2018 overdose, her struggles with mental health and more.

By Capital FM

Demi Lovato has been opening up with fans about her past, with her new documentary Dancing With The Devil allowing the songstress to detail a number of struggles she has dealt with.

Following on from her tell-all documentary, which is in the middle of airing, the former Disney star sat down for the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and got candid about a few of the struggles that she’s detailed within her documentary so far.

Here are a few of the most talked-about moments from her sit-down talk with the US podcaster.

Demi Lovato's four-part documentary, Dancing With The Devil, is airing on YouTube. Picture: YouTube

Demi Lovato detailing the long-term effects of her 2018 overdose

Following a relapse in 2018, Demi had an overdose, which she has previously revealed left her with long-term effects.

In her chat with Joe, she explained that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack following the overdose, and still has brain damage from it.

Speaking about her near-fatal experience, Demi explained: “I OD’ed in 2018 and that experience was a near-death experience for me, the doctors told me I had 5-10 minutes before it was too late.

“I had three strokes, a heart attack and multiple organ failure and I still have brain damage from it. I have blind spots in my vision and I also had hearing loss from everything.”

Demi Lovato opened up about her relapse. Picture: YouTube/JoeRoganExperience

Demi Lovato opened up to Joe Rogan about her past. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato opening up about her eating disorder

The ‘Anyone’ singer has previously spoken about her eating disorder and revealed on the podcast that while she was sober, her eating disorder worsened.

She also revealed that she was told she was “not sick enough to get proper treatment”, despite struggling with bulimia and anorexia from the age of 12.

Demi said: “I had told my treatment team at the time, ‘I need help, my bulimia is getting really bad.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re not sick enough, but we can put together this week-long intensive retreat for you.’”

The singer went on to reveal she’s with a different treatment team now and seemed positive about her experience with them.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehric split two months after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato explaining her sexuality

During her chat with Joe, Demi, who ended her engagement to Max Ehric late last year, spoke about relationships and her future, revealing that she identifies as pansexual.

Speaking about having kids, she said: “In this moment I want to adopt [children] for sure. I also don’t know if I’m going to end up with a guy, so I can’t really see myself even getting pregnant.

“I don’t know. I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am fluid is because I was super closeted off.”

The presenter went on to ask if she meant she was romantically interested in both men and women, asking: “What do they call that? ‘Pansexual?’,” with Demi responding, “Yeah, pansexual. [I like] anything, really.”

Demi has been sent floods of messages of love and support from fans.

