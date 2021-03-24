Demi Lovato’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History: Including Joe Jonas And Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato's dating history includes Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Demi Lovato was engaged to ex-boyfriend Max Ehrich last year, but who has she dated in the past?

Demi Lovato’s new documentary Dancing with the Devil sees the singer candidly discussing her very public struggles, including her overdose in 2018 and her relationships.

Last year the singer was engaged to Max Ehrich after a whirlwind relationship but they split in 2020, again a very public breakup.

Months on Demi is now happy and single, but who has the pop star dated before?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were engaged in 2020. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi started dating Max just a few weeks before worldwide quarantine began in 2020, so their relationship got pretty serious quick after he moved in to isolate with her.

Six months after meeting Max proposed to Demi with an absolute rock of a ring costing $500,000, but their idyllic relationship wasn’t what it seemed and they broke up a couple of months after getting engaged.

Demi hasn’t confirmed the reason behind their split but there’s speculation it was to do with Max’s tweets that emerged in which he pitted Demi against Selena Gomez and thirsted over Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande – posts Demi branded fake.

In her YouTube documentary however she did say “the hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person I thought he was.”

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson dated for a few months in 2019. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi dated model Austin Wilson for a few months in 2019, calling things off reportedly because of their clashing lifestyles.

Things seemed to end amicably though, with Demi telling fans after their split was reported: “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson

The Bachelorette star Mike and Demi sparked up a romance after leaving each other flirty comments on Instagram in September 2019.

They eventually went on a few dates but Demi was apparently unhappy about how he spoke about their relationship to the press.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy

Henry Levy was Demi Lovato's first relationship after her overdose. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Henry, founder of fashion brand Enfants Riches Deeprimé, was Demi’s first relationship following her overdose in July 2018.

They began dating in November that same year, but their relationship only lasted four months.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama split in 2016. Picture: Getty

Demi and actor and producer Wilmer first met when she was 17 years old but they didn’t start dating until a year later.

They were together from 2010 to 2016, with Demi calling their relationship “love at first sight.”

Wilmer was 13 years older than Demi but she said they “connected on a level I’ve never connected with anybody before.”

When they split they said in a statement they’re “better as friends” and Wilmer even visited her in hospital after her overdose and continued to be supportive of his ex-girlfriend.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas dated after starring in Camp Rock. Picture: Getty

Disney Channel stars Joe and Demi became IRL lovers after starring in Camp Rock together.

They started dating in 2010 two years after the film, but split three months later when they decided to stay as friends.

Joe told Teen Vogue at the time: “When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. “I don’t want to lose that ever."

Demi Lovato and Cody Linley

Cody Linley in 2009. Picture: Getty

Another Disney co-star, Cody and Demi dated briefly in 2008.

Cody famously recalled their disastrous first date where his car broke down, telling Seventeen: “I was going to be picking Demi up around 7 p.m. and I didn’t get to pick her up until like 9. I had an audition in downtown Hollywood, and after my audition, my car broke down in, like, the worst place.

“It was really the most up and down night of my life.”

Demi Lovato and Trace Cyrus

Demi dated Miley’s older brother in 2009 for “several months”, but their four-year age gap proved too difficult for their budding romance.

Trace said their schedules clashed but told People at the time: “Maybe when she’s older and we’ve both matured, we’ll be looking for the same thing and it can work out.”

