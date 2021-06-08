Demi Jones Says Love Island Co-Stars Haven’t Reached Out Since Cancer Diagnosis

8 June 2021, 10:35

Demi Jones claimed some of her Love Island co-stars haven't been in touch
Demi Jones claimed some of her Love Island co-stars haven't been in touch. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram / ITV
Demi Jones revealed her cancer diagnosis last month, but only a few of her Love Island co-stars have sent their support.

Demi Jones has claimed she hasn’t heard from some of her Love Island co-stars who she made close friends with in the villa, after publicly sharing her cancer diagnosis.

The 22-year-old shared the news of her thyroid cancer in May and is now having the rest of her thyroid removed after doctors extracted the lump from her neck in April.

Love Island Star Demi Jones Originally Told By Doctors Cancerous Lump Was ‘Harmless’

While Demi has been inundated with support from her co-stars, she said a few are yet to get in touch.

Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a lump in her neck removed
Demi Jones was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after having a lump in her neck removed. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Speaking on the Zeze Millz Show, Demi said she didn’t want to name names, but: “A few islanders didn’t reach out to me, which I didn’t expect.”

She added: “I’m not going to name names, it’s gonna cause problems. But other than that, Jess, Eve [Gale], Shaughna’s [Phillips] has been amazingly supportive.

On the islanders who have stayed quiet, Demi continued: “I don’t know because we were so close in the villa to come out and then just zero contact.

Demi Jones with Paige Turley, Shaughna Phillips and Siannise Fudge
Demi Jones with Paige Turley, Shaughna Phillips and Siannise Fudge. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram
Demi Jones is having the rest of her thyroid removed
Demi Jones is having the rest of her thyroid removed. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram
The Love Island 2020 cast
The Love Island 2020 cast. Picture: ITV

“I wish them all the best but I don’t know what the reason is, I don’t know if it’s because they just want to completely separate from the whole Love Island hysteria. I don’t know but it is what it is.”

Zeze asked who has remained “real friends” since the show and Demi said she has “friends for life” in Jess and Eve, as well as Shaughna, but also stays close to Paige Turley, Finn Tapp, Molly Smith and Callum Jones.

On Monday Demi revealed she was in hospital having her second round of surgery to remove any more cancerous cells from her thyroid gland.

