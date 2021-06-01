Love Island Star Demi Jones Originally Told By Doctors Cancerous Lump Was ‘Harmless’

Demi Jones' cancer was originally missed by doctors. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Love Island’s Demi Jones was told the lump in her thyroid was ‘harmless’ by doctors, months before they discovered it was cancerous.

Demi Jones is keeping her thousands of fans in the loop with her health battle after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and in a new interview the Love Island star revealed she was originally given a misdiagnosis and told the lump was ‘harmless’.

The 22-year-old detailed her journey to discovering she had cancer in an interview with the tabloids, revealing she noticed the lump back in January 2019.

“I could see it when I swallowed,” she said. “I kept meaning to tell Mum, but I was so busy preparing for exams I just dismissed it.”

Demi Jones had the lump in her neck removed in April. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

When Demi eventually told her mum that summer she urged her to get a referral and in October she went to her local hospital for a scan, ultrasound and blood test.

She was then told her lump was a ‘harmless nodule.’

Demi added: “The tests all came back completely clear. Even today I don’t know why the ultrasound didn’t show anything.”

Later on Demi and her family were informed her stepdad Adrian, then 46, had incurable stage 4 melanoma and had just months to live.

Demi Jones first noticed the lump in her neck in 2019. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

Despite his illness he encouraged Demi to commit to Love Island’s 2020 winter series after she said she “didn’t want to leave him.”

The contestants returned from South Africa at the start of March and Demi came home to find messages from a few eagle-eyed viewers urging her to get the lump looked at.

She said: “I’d already had it looked at, so I thought I had nothing to really worry about.”

After noticing six months later the lump had grown, Demi immediately rang her doctor, but her appointments were cancelled six times over seven months due to the national lockdowns.

Demi Jones was contacted by viewers about the lump in her neck while on Love Island. Picture: Demi Jones/Instagram

She finally got her appointment in March, with the blood tests and ultrasounds again showing nothing out of the ordinary.

After pushing to have more tests, doctors offered to drain the fluid from the lump, which would be sent for testing.

It was two weeks after that she was informed she could have thyroid cancer.

After returning for the lump to be removed, Demi’s doctor confirmed three weeks later it was in fact as they’d feared.

She will soon face invasive surgery to have her entire thyroid removed, meaning she’ll have to take hormone tablets for the rest of her life.

But she insists the lifestyle changes are "a small price to pay".

