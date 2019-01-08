WATCH: Jack Fincham Didn't Recognise Dani Dyer's 'Chubby Fingers' In Engagement Prank

Dani Dyer's opened up about the engagement prank we dared her to pull on Jack Fincham & the savage insult he threw her way upon seeing the headlines.

Dani Dyer has opened up about the huge argument she caused between her and boyfriend Jack Fincham after we dared her to post onto social media that the Love Island stars had gotten engaged- little to Jack's knowledge.

Georgia Steel Hit Her 'Lowest' & Is Lonely Since Leaving Love Island

Dani Dyer reveals Jack Fincham didn't recognise her fingers in proposal prank photo. Picture: Instagram

The breakfast show prank meant Jack woke up to headlines announcing he and Dani had gotten engaged after 3 months together and had no idea where the story had come from, and then saw it had been posted to Dani's 3.5 million Instagram followers.

The fallout from the prank was shown on the premier of Jack and Dani: Life After Love Island, which revealed Jack didn't even recognise Dani's 'chubby' fingers in the photo.

After Vick asks: "Did he just call you chubby fingers?"

Dani told Roman, Vick & Sonny: "He said he didn't know it was my fingers... I quite like my fingers!"

Jack Fincham said he didn't recognise Dani Dyer's 'chubby fingers'. Picture: ITVBe/Jack & Dani: Life After Love Island

In the snipped from the show Jack says: "Every paper had it in, even though at the end of the story they went 'oh it was a joke', at the start is said 'Jack and Dani are engaged' with a picture of little chubby fingers".

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News