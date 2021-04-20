Dani Dyer 'Standing By' Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As He Faces Jail Sentence Over Scamming Pensioners

Dani Dyer has 'vowed to stand by' boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Dani Dyer will stand by boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after he pleaded guilty to posing as a financial advisor.

Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to scamming two pensioners out of £34,000 at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, where he was granted conditional bail.

He was told by a judge he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June.

Love Island 2018 star Dani Dyer has ‘vowed to stand by’ her boyfriend according to the tabloids, after they welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January this year.

Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to scamming two pensioners. Picture: Getty

On Monday he pleaded guilty to taking money from two men aged 90 and 80 between 2016 and 2018, claiming he would invest their funds through S&S Trading Ltd but failing to do so.

Four counts were for fraud against Peter Martin, who has since died, totalling almost £26,000 and a fifth count was against Peter Haynes, totalling £7,927.

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The 24-year-old’s defence Craig Harris told the court his client is “seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused.”

He said: “He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.”

The judge, Nicholas Haggan QC warned Kimmence he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June.

