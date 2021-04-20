Dani Dyer 'Standing By' Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence As He Faces Jail Sentence Over Scamming Pensioners

20 April 2021, 10:22

Dani Dyer has 'vowed to stand by' boyfriend Sammy Kimmence
Dani Dyer has 'vowed to stand by' boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dani Dyer will stand by boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after he pleaded guilty to posing as a financial advisor.

Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to scamming two pensioners out of £34,000 at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, where he was granted conditional bail.

He was told by a judge he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June.

Jake Paul Claims Molly-Mae Hague Slid Into His DMs Before Love Island As He Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury

Love Island 2018 star Dani Dyer has ‘vowed to stand by’ her boyfriend according to the tabloids, after they welcomed their first baby, Santiago, in January this year.

Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to scamming two pensioners
Sammy Kimmence pleaded guilty to scamming two pensioners. Picture: Getty

On Monday he pleaded guilty to taking money from two men aged 90 and 80 between 2016 and 2018, claiming he would invest their funds through S&S Trading Ltd but failing to do so.

Four counts were for fraud against Peter Martin, who has since died, totalling almost £26,000 and a fifth count was against Peter Haynes, totalling £7,927.

Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago
Dani Dyer and Sammy Kimmence are parents to Santiago. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

The 24-year-old’s defence Craig Harris told the court his client is “seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused.”

He said: “He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.”

The judge, Nicholas Haggan QC warned Kimmence he could face jail when he is sentenced on 11 June.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

After's fanbase have been emotional about Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford not returning.

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford Won’t Return For New After Sequel And Prequel

TV & Film

Gigi Hadid shared an update on baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Wraps Up Baby Khai For Cute Stroll Around Family Farm

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande's next musical collab is 'Save Your Tears' remix

Ariana Grande & The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Have Fans So Excited

Features

Kourtney Kardashian gave Travis Barker 'permission' to share her birthday PDA posts.

How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Travis Barker’s Steamy PDA Birthday Post

Kanye West's dating history before Kim Kardashian uncovered.

Kanye West’s Ex-Girlfriends: Everyone The Rapper Dated Before Kim Kardashian

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a surprise new celebrity couple

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Their Romance Now

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish