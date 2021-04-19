Jake Paul Claims Molly-Mae Hague Slid Into His DMs Before Love Island As He Agrees To Fight Tommy Fury

19 April 2021, 14:41

Jake Paul has agreed to fight Tommy Fury
Jake Paul has agreed to fight Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Jake Paul is doing his best to wind up Tommy Fury after finally agreeing to fight the reality star following weeks of swapping social media digs.

YouTuber Jake Paul agreed to fight Love Island star Tommy Fury on Saturday night, but not before he made a sly comment claiming Molly-Mae Hague slid into his DMs.

Jake finally agreed to meet Tommy in the ring on one condition; his older brother Tyson Fury will have to fight Michael Hunter on the same night.

Love Island 2021 Contestants & Line-Up Rumours So Far

After Jake’s fight at the weekend in which he won after a brutal KO on Ben Askren, Tommy tweeted: “I’m ready to give the people what they want.”

Tommy Fury has won five of his five pro boxing matches
Tommy Fury has won five of his five pro boxing matches. Picture: Getty

Jake later accepted Tommy’s offer to meet him in the ring and tried to wind his opponent up even further by claiming Molly-Mae slid into his DMs before Love Island in 2019.

The social media star told ES News: “I’m going to plant the seed now. Tommy Fury vs me, and Michael Hunter against Tyson Fury on the same night.

Jake Paul v Ben Askren on 17 April in which the YouTuber won
Jake Paul v Ben Askren on 17 April in which the YouTuber won. Picture: Getty
Jake Paul claimed Molly-Mae slid into his DMs before Love Island
Jake Paul claimed Molly-Mae slid into his DMs before Love Island. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“Tommy is weak… and Tommy’s girlfriend [Molly-Mae Hague] DM’d me before they went on that reality show,” he claimed.

Ex islander Tommy has an impressive track record, winning every fight he’s undertaken as a pro.

Meanwhile, Jake has won two of his two matches.

More News

Love Island

