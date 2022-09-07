Courteney Cox Takes Swipe At Kanye West After He Brands Friends ‘Not Funny’

Courteney Cox addressed Kanye West's comment about Friends not being 'funny'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Courteney Cox has responded after Kanye West made a comment about the comedy sitcom she starred in, Friends.

Courteney Cox has decided to enter the chat after Kanye West made a comment about comedy series Friends, which he branded ‘not funny’.

The actress, who famously played Monica Geller in the sitcom for 10 seasons, shared a video mocking Ye’s comment in a very bizarre turn of events.

How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kanye West’s Latest Instagram Rant About Her

It all started when Kanye went on another online rant last week as he shared private text messages between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian as they disputed which school their children should attend.

Amid his posts going viral, a few doctored messages appeared to have also done the rounds online, which some people had believed to be from his rant.

Kanye West went on an online rant and some doctored messages went viral. Picture: Getty

However, the ‘Donda’ rapper swiftly cleared up the rumours, admitting he didn’t write the post about his ex’s bathroom habits, which read: “Kim has diarrhoea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.”

"This was not from me Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny [sic],” said Kanye at the time, before adding that another doctored post that went viral wasn’t his, despite agreeing with the comment made.

The meme claimed that Ye didn’t find the iconic show Friends ‘funny’, to which he agreed: “I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments Cause y’all n****s is hilarious I love funny people.”

Courteney Cox joked that the 'old Kanye' would've thought Friends was funny. Picture: Kanye West/Instagram

Kanye West said he didn't find Friends funny. Picture: Alamy

Taking a swipe at the Yeezy mogul’s comment, Courteney shared a video of her scrolling through her phone and seeing the post whilst listening to Kanye’s 2008 track ‘Heartless’.

After reading the comment, she stormed off whilst switching off Ye’s song, captioning her post: “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” purposely spelling his name wrong.

It wasn’t long before Courteney’s clip went viral and fans couldn’t get over the bizarre crossover.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital