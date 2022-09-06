How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kanye West’s Latest Instagram Rant About Her

6 September 2022, 12:56

Kris Jenner is said to be 'sick and tired' of Kanye West's internet outbursts
Kris Jenner is said to be 'sick and tired' of Kanye West's internet outbursts. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kris Jenner was just one of the people who Kanye West called out in his latest Instagram rants.

Kanye West has returned to Instagram in the past week, airing texts from ex Kim Kardashian and taking aim at company CEOs including GAP and Adidas.

Kim’s momager Kris Jenner was also included in one of Kanye’s outbursts, as he accused her of ‘making’ her daughters pose for Playboy.

He wrote: “Don’t let Kris make you do playboys like she made Kyle [sic] and Kim do Hollywood is a giant brothel pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promises it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced They Know The Moment She’ll Announce Baby Boy’s Name

It’s since been revealed Kris is ‘hurt’ by the situation and is ‘shocked’ at Ye’s admissions.

Kanye West recently returned to social media
Kanye West recently returned to social media. Picture: Getty

“Kris thought that Kanye was way out of line for what he said about her yesterday,” a source told HollywoodLife at the weekend.

“Kris has done nothing but try to help Kanye and mediate the tension between him and Kim. Kris is really hurt by his comments, and she let him know this.”

The momager doesn’t want to respond to Kanye out of fear of escalating the situation.

Kanye’s rants are said to have taken the family by surprise as the rapper and ex Kim have apparently been hanging out together lately with their kids too.

Kris Jenner wants Kanye West to leave her grandchildren out of his Instagram rants
Kris Jenner wants Kanye West to leave her grandchildren out of his Instagram rants. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian with three of her four kids
Kim Kardashian with three of her four kids. Picture: Getty

Another of their insiders added: “Although Kris was completely shocked by what Kanye said, she isn’t all that surprised he’s taken to social media to bash them just because he’s done it so many times before.

“But Kris was feeling hopeful lately because Kim and Kanye have hung out with the kids lately, so she was hoping he had turned over a new leaf. Unfortunately, she doesn’t think he’ll ever truly change.”

They added that Kris is ‘sick and tired’ of Kanye’s ‘public attacks on the family’ and thinks it’s ‘unacceptable’ to bring the kids into the situation.

Kanye returned to Instagram last week to share texts between himself and Kim discussing which school their children should attend.

The rapper wants their brood to attend Donda Academy, the school he opened in 2021.

