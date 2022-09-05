Kanye West Calls Out Doctored Kim Kardashian Post & Mocks Her Ex Pete Davidson Again

Kanye West set the record straight on a doctored post about Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kanye West has made a big return to social media, posting continuously across the weekend.

Kanye West began his return to Instagram last week with leaked text messages from ex-wife Kim Kardashian as they discussed which school their kids should attend.

And as he continued to post across the weekend, one doctored image emerged as trolls tried to make it seem as though he’d written about his ex’s bathroom habits.

The meme read: “Kim has diarrhoea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it,” but Ye chose to cover his wife’s name when re-sharing it.

Setting the record straight, the dad-of-four said it was not him who wrote it: "This was not from me Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny [sic]."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split in 2021. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The music star also clarified another viral post made to look like it was from his account was also not made by him.

He wrote: “I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments Cause y’all n****s is hilarious I love funny people.”

Ye also took the opportunity to have another dig at Kim’s ex Pete Davidson.

“I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends,” he said, before listing his favourite comedians.

The rapper continued without punctuation: “Comedically some of my favorites are Me Mitch Hedberg Anthony Jeselnik Louis CK Jerrod Carmichael Deray JP Smooth Mase Elon Musk 50 Justin LaBoy GLC Eddie Murphy Sakiya Sandifer Chris Rock Larry David Kevin Hart (In Jumanji) and of course King David Dave Chapelle.

“I like to fight with jokes Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics Shit be the funniest when it’s true That n**** that commented on my outfit really does work at universal Daniel Cherry Pop really wore that hat,” he ended his post, referencing the Adidas executive he’d called out in a previous post.

It comes after Kanye shared an update on how he and Kim are co-parenting following their split last year.

He shared a string of texts about where their children should attend school, with him urging Kim to send them to Donda Academy, which Ye opened in 2021.

