Is 'Riverdale's' Cole Sprouse's 'Dating' Canadian Model Reiña Silva?

Cole Sprouse is rumoured to be dating Canadian model Reiña Silva. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @reinajsilva

Cole Sprouse is currently living in Vancouver, Canada for 'Riverdale' filming and may be dating model, Reiña Silva.

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse has a rumoured new lady in his life in the form of 22-year-old model Reiña Silva, who he's been spotted hanging out with in Vancouver and using her as a muse in his photography.

Reiña, who is from Vancouver, is not in the spotlight as much as her rumoured beau, but has 90k Instagram followers and fills her feed with a flood of glamorous shots, often promoting clothing brands through her snaps.

It is unclear how the pair initially met.

Cole, 28, has been in Vancouver filming series 5 of Riverdale as the show resumes production following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He and his ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, star on the show together and the cast are all staying on location for months, even throughout the festive period, to ensure they come into contact with as few people as possible.

The former Disney actor has been using his free time to focus on his main hobby, photography, uploading snaps to his Instagram page and tagging Reina as the model in the images.

They were also recently reportedly papped hugging and holding hands as they headed out for dinner together, sparking rumours they are more than just friends.

Cole Sprouse has been using Reiña Silva in his recent photography. Picture: Instagram @reinajsilva

Cole is officially single after he and Lili ended things for good back in March, having been spending time apart since January, which he confirmed in an Instagram post which read:

"Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March."

"What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love."

"I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter."

Reiña Silva has been photographed by Cole Sprouse. Picture: Instagram @reinajsilva

He had also been linked to supermodel, Kaia Gerber, with the pair being spotted in LA during the summer, but she is now in a relationship with The Kissing Booth star, Jacob Elordi.

Neither Cole nor Reiña have confirmed their romance, but the last time Cole photographed a girl in plenty of beautiful backdrops, it definitely became a relationship, just sayin'.

