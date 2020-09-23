Chris Hughes Reveals Why He Left Fertility Chat With Ex Jesy Nelson In Upcoming Documentary
23 September 2020, 16:15
Chris Hughes’ new documentary features a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, despite the pair no longer being in a relationship.
Chris Hughes has revealed why he decided to leave a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, in his new documentary.
The Love Island star, who openly discusses his fertility fears in Me, My Brother and Our Balls, is shown calling his ex - who he dated for 18-months - in one scene to tell her the ‘good news’ that he can have children.
Jesy replies: "Yay, so we can have lots of babies?"
And Chris tells her: "I think we can probably have three or four."
The reason he decided to show the footage is because he feels it’s ‘very relatable’.
He told Mail Online: "The beauty of Jesy being in the documentary is that it showcases a conversation that couples have. It's very relatable.
"Obviously we supported each other when we were together.
“I still support her now with things, whether I do that publicly or not, I still do support her anyway.
"It's just one of those things really.
“It's great for the documentary because it's real life isn't it? It was essentially a moment.
“We were having those conversations at the time – I guess it's just that really."
