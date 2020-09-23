Chris Hughes Reveals Why He Left Fertility Chat With Ex Jesy Nelson In Upcoming Documentary

23 September 2020, 16:15

Chris Hughes decided to include footage of a private conversation with Jesy Nelson in his BBC documentary. Picture: instagram

Chris Hughes’ new documentary features a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, despite the pair no longer being in a relationship.

Chris Hughes has revealed why he decided to leave a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, in his new documentary.

The Love Island star, who openly discusses his fertility fears in Me, My Brother and Our Balls, is shown calling his ex - who he dated for 18-months - in one scene to tell her the ‘good news’ that he can have children.

Jesy Nelson Deletes All Photos Of Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hughes From Instagram Weeks After Break-Up

Chris Hughes's new documentary will drop on BBC. Picture: instagram

Jesy replies: "Yay, so we can have lots of babies?"

And Chris tells her: "I think we can probably have three or four."

The reason he decided to show the footage is because he feels it’s ‘very relatable’.

He told Mail Online: "The beauty of Jesy being in the documentary is that it showcases a conversation that couples have. It's very relatable.

"Obviously we supported each other when we were together.

“I still support her now with things, whether I do that publicly or not, I still do support her anyway.

"It's just one of those things really.

“It's great for the documentary because it's real life isn't it? It was essentially a moment.

“We were having those conversations at the time – I guess it's just that really."

