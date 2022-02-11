Cheer’s Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

11 February 2022, 14:36

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors
Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jerry Harris from Netflix’s Cheer has pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Breakout star of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer, Jerry Harris, has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors.

On February 10, Jerry pleaded guilty to one count of travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 15-year-old and one count of receiving child abuse images from a 17-year-old.

The 22-year-old former Cheer star pleaded guilty to two of the seven felony counts against him.

Here’s How Much The Colleges On 'Cheer' Are Paid To Appear On The Netflix Hit Series

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges
Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Picture: Getty
Jerry's federal charges are addressed in season two of Cheer
Jerry's federal charges are addressed in season two of Cheer. Picture: Netflix

Prosecutors in the US agreed to drop the remaining five counts under a plea agreement.

Jerry was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child pornography.

He was then later accused of additional charges, alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Jerry Harris was a breakout star on Netflix's hit series Cheer
Jerry Harris was a breakout star on Netflix's hit series Cheer. Picture: Getty
Jerry Harris was absent from season two of Cheer
Jerry Harris was absent from season two of Cheer. Picture: Instagram

Jerry became noticeably absent from season two of Cheer following his arrest, with the series going on to address the allegations made against him in an episode named after him.

Twin 13-year-old boys who were identified as Jerry’s victims described their hesitancy to speak out about what happened during the episode.

Jerry is due to be sentenced on June 28.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson stopped the show for a fan

Louis Tomlinson Stops Concert So Fan Can Be Carried Out

Luke T apparently liked a post about Siannise Fudge moving on with Chris Beviere

Love Island’s Luke T ‘Reacts’ To Siannise Fudge Confirming Relationship With Chris Beviere

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'

Why The Inspiration Behind 'Inventing Anna' Won't Be Watching

Molly-Mae shared the news with fans

Molly-Mae Hague Is Releasing An Autobiography At Just 22

Lottie Tomlinson is pregnant with her first baby

Lottie Tomlinson Pregnant With Her First Baby With Lewis Burton

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star