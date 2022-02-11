Cheer’s Jerry Harris Pleads Guilty To Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Jerry Harris from Netflix’s Cheer has pleaded guilty to federal charges of receiving child abuse images and soliciting sex from minors.

Breakout star of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer, Jerry Harris, has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography and soliciting sex from minors.

On February 10, Jerry pleaded guilty to one count of travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a 15-year-old and one count of receiving child abuse images from a 17-year-old.

The 22-year-old former Cheer star pleaded guilty to two of the seven felony counts against him.

Jerry Harris from Cheer has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Picture: Getty

Jerry's federal charges are addressed in season two of Cheer. Picture: Netflix

Prosecutors in the US agreed to drop the remaining five counts under a plea agreement.

Jerry was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of production of child pornography.

He was then later accused of additional charges, alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Jerry Harris was a breakout star on Netflix's hit series Cheer. Picture: Getty

Jerry Harris was absent from season two of Cheer. Picture: Instagram

Jerry became noticeably absent from season two of Cheer following his arrest, with the series going on to address the allegations made against him in an episode named after him.

Twin 13-year-old boys who were identified as Jerry’s victims described their hesitancy to speak out about what happened during the episode.

Jerry is due to be sentenced on June 28.

