Here’s How Much The Colleges On 'Cheer' Are Paid To Appear On The Netflix Hit Series

28 January 2022, 16:32

The colleges on Cheer receive a fee for starring on the series
The colleges on Cheer receive a fee for starring on the series. Picture: Netflix
Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College each received a fee for appearing in famous Netflix series, Cheer.

Netflix’s Cheer has become a global phenomenon ever since series one aired in January 2020.

Series two was released earlier this month and the squad members themselves have become equally as famous as the show.

Coach Monica Aldama is among the biggest names to come from the series, after her years of work with team Navarro.

Navarro College were paid $30k to appear in the Cheer docuseries
Navarro College were paid $30k to appear in the Cheer docuseries. Picture: Netflix
Monica Aldama has become a celebrity in her own right thanks to Cheer
Monica Aldama has become a celebrity in her own right thanks to Cheer. Picture: Netflix

It’s not known whether the cheer squad and their teachers receive payment, but it’s recently emerged how much Navarro College received for the Netflix docuseries.

Navarro were paid $30,000 per year for the series, which equates to about £22,000, according to Sportico.

Trinity Valley College was also paid $30k.

According to the publication, Navarro signed a deal with a production company in 2018 in which they agreed to be paid $30k for the then-untitled documentary.

Vontae Johnson is Trinity Valley Community College's cheer coach
Vontae Johnson is Trinity Valley Community College's cheer coach. Picture: Netflix
Trinity Valley Community College were paid the same as their Cheer rivals
Trinity Valley Community College were paid the same as their Cheer rivals. Picture: Netflix

“Everybody thinks we made a million dollars off of the show, and as you can see from the contract, we did not,” said Stacie Sipes, Navarro’s director of marketing and public information, who makes a brief appearance in the new season, to the publication.

The agreement with Cheer’s producers means they have the option to renew for five additional academic years, at the same fee.

Monica has become the show’s standout star, appearing on TV shows like Ellen, conducting interviews on international channels and even releasing her own book.

She now has over 700k followers on Instagram too.

