Why Cheer’s Assistant Coach Andy Disappears Halfway Through Season 2

26 January 2022, 10:23

Why does assistant Coach Andy Cosferent seemingly leave Cheer halfway through season 2?

The brand new series of Netflix’s Cheer is finally here and fans have been binge-watching their way through season 2.

If you’ve already made it near the end, you’ll have noticed that assistant coach Andy Cosferent seemingly leaves the show halfway through as he’s nowhere to be seen for the final episodes.

Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Considering Andy is a key part of Navarro’s coaching team and basically Monica Aldama’s right-hand man, fans noticed his absence pretty quickly.

But why did he leave the show and the cheer team?

Here’s the lowdown…

Why does assistant coach Andy from Cheer leave Navarro?
Why does assistant coach Andy from Cheer leave Navarro? Picture: Netflix
Assistant coach Andy was a key part of Navarro's team in Cheer season 1
Assistant coach Andy was a key part of Navarro's team in Cheer season 1. Picture: Netflix

Why does assistant coach Andy leave Cheer in season 2?

After the 2019/2020 season was cancelled due to Covid, Navarro’s cheer team rejoined again to get started on the 2020/2021 season - however, Andy was nowhere to be seen.

During the season, Monica was noticeably gone too as she competed on Dancing With The Stars, while former cheerleader Kailee Peppers took over her coaching duties for the squad.

However, Andy’s absence isn’t explained by any of the cast, leaving fans to wonder if his departure was on bad terms.

Assistant coach Andy was Monica's right-hand man in Cheer
Assistant coach Andy was Monica's right-hand man in Cheer. Picture: Netflix
Cheer season 2 welcomes new talents to the Navarro team
Cheer season 2 welcomes new talents to the Navarro team. Picture: Netflix

Despite there not being a clear explanation for Andy leaving his former post with Navarro’s cheer team, it seems the talented coach is still in the business as he started up his own business; Cheer Source All Star.

His business is described as ‘a new large-scale, multi-sport and entertainment experience’.

Also, by the looks of his Instagram page, he’s still in contact with Monica as the pair still tag each other in posts, so it’s safe to say there’s no bad blood between the former co-stars.

Cheer season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

