All The Ages Of The Navarro Cheer Squad On Netflix

Here’s what you need to know about the ages of Navarro college’s cheer team including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall and coach Monica Aldama.

Cheer season 2 recently dropped on Netflix and fans have already been binge-watching the new episodes about Navarro’s cheer team’s next chapter.

The cast of the docuseries has soared to fame since the first season aired in 2020.

We’ve all been getting to know the talented cheer squad including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall and Lexi Brumback.

What are the ages of the Cheer cast? Picture: Netflix

We get to see more from Trinity Valley in season 2 of Cheer. Picture: Netflix

The second season also sees some talented additions to the squad, including Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap and Gillian Rupert.

We also get to see more about Navarro’s rival cheer squad, Trinity Valley Community College, in season 2.

But how old are the stars on Navarro’s cheer squad?

Here’s the lowdown…

How old are the Navarro cheer squad? Picture: Netflix

Monica Aldama is Navarro's coach. Picture: Netflix

What are the ages of the Navarro cheer team? (Ages as of 2022)

Gabi Butler - 24

Morgan Simianer - 24

La’Darius Marshall - 23

Lexi Brumback - 22

Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn - 22

Coach Monica Aldama - 49

Jerry Harris - 22

Maddy Brum - 19

Cassadee Dunlap - 20

Gillian Rupert -20

