All The Ages Of The Navarro Cheer Squad On Netflix

27 January 2022, 16:24
Here’s what you need to know about the ages of Navarro college’s cheer team including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall and coach Monica Aldama.
Cheer season 2 recently dropped on Netflix and fans have already been binge-watching the new episodes about Navarro’s cheer team’s next chapter.
The cast of the docuseries has soared to fame since the first season aired in 2020.
We’ve all been getting to know the talented cheer squad including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, La’Darius Marshall and Lexi Brumback.
Why Cheer’s Assistant Coach Andy Disappears Halfway Through Season 2
The second season also sees some talented additions to the squad, including Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap and Gillian Rupert.
We also get to see more about Navarro’s rival cheer squad, Trinity Valley Community College, in season 2.
But how old are the stars on Navarro’s cheer squad?
Here’s the lowdown…
