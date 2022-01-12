Which Cheer Stars Are Returning For Season 2 & What Happened To Jerry Harris?

Netflix’s Cheer is back with season 2 - here’s what you need to know about which of the stars are returning and what happened with Jerry Harris.

Netflix's Cheer became hugely popular when it was released in 2020 and now season two has finally dropped.

The docuseries follows the incredibly talented cheer squad from Navarro College in Corsicana in the US, who are known for their incredibly skilled routines.

The second season follows directly on from the first and goes on to show the stardom the students faced after the series aired.

Amongst the athletes who became known worldwide following the release of the first season, Cheer’s athlete Jerry Harris has been arrested and charged with production of child pornography - and season two addresses the allegations made against him.

So, here’s what you need to know about the stars returning for season two of Cheer and what happened to Jerry Harris.

Cheer season two has dropped on Netflix
Cheer season two has dropped on Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Who's returning for season 2 of Cheer?
Who's returning for season 2 of Cheer? Picture: Netflix

Who is returning for season 2 of Cheer?

A number of Navarro favourites will be returning for season two, where fans will learn more about their lives since Cheer first dropped.

The cheerleaders returning are:

  • Coach Monica Aldama
  • Lexi Brumback
  • Gabi Butler
  • La’Darius Marshall
  • Morgan Simianer
  • Dillon Brandt
  • Vontae Johnson
  • Jada Wooten
  • Jeron Hazelwood

A string of newcomers will also be joining the second season of the show, including Maddy Brum, Cassadee Dunlap and Gillian Rupert.

Jerry Harris will be absent from season two of Cheer
Jerry Harris will be absent from season two of Cheer. Picture: Getty
Cheer's Jerry Harris has been arrested and is awaiting trial
Cheer's Jerry Harris has been arrested and is awaiting trial. Picture: Getty

What happened to Jerry Harris and why isn’t he in Cheer season 2?

Jerry Harris was arrested in September 2020 on child pornography charges after he was investigated for allegedly soliciting photos and sex from minors.

Two months later, prosecutors filed additional charges against Jerry, including seven more counts involving five minors.

He is currently at the Metroplication Correctional Center in Chicago and is still awaiting trial - which could see him face a minimum 15-year sentence if convicted.

Jerry will therefore be noticeably absent from season two of Cheer, however, the allegations are addressed in the new series, with the trailer showing him being arrested by the FBI as well as what is seemingly coach Monica’s response when finding out.

