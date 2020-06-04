Check Your Privilege: What Is The Viral TikTok Challenge Explaining White Privilege?

TikTok's 'check your privilege' challenge has been outlining white privilege. Picture: TikTok

Following the Black Lives Matter movement, a TikTok user has used her platform to explain what white privilege means, so what is the check your privilege test?

The Black Lives Matter movement has been actively supported by thousands of people worldwide and a new TikTok video has summed up the definition of white privilege by turning it into a challenge, which has gone viral.

After George Floyd was killed by a former police officer in Minneapolis, on May 29, activists have been calling for awareness and change to fight against the many injustices against people in the black community.

A lady named Kenya has used her platform to create an eye-opening and important challenge called ‘check your privilege’, which involves a ‘put a finger down if’ activity, in order for the viewer to acknowledge and understand their privilege or lack of.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, she explained: "I know discrimination happens for many reasons, which is why I labelled it 'check your privilege' instead of 'white privilege’.

"Whatever [people] took away from it, I hope people will use the privilege they have to help others. I can only hope that we create a better existence for our grandchildren. I want to do my part to be a part of that change.”

What is the 'check your privilege' challenge?

Kenya - @boss_bigmamma on TikTok - has already received over 70K views on the clip and it has been emulated by a number of users on the app!

The challenge asks you to hold out all 10 fingers and put a finger down each time one of the following statements applies to you.

The point she tries to make is that 'privilege isn't all about money', as explained in her video description.

Numerous TikTok'ers have tried the 'check your privilege' challenge. Picture: TikTok

The statements in the challenge are:

– Put a finger down if you have been called a racial slur.

– Put a finger down if you've been followed in a store unnecessarily.

– Put a finger down if someone has crossed the street in order to avoid passing you.

– Put a finger down if you've had someone clench their purse in an elevator with you.

– Put a finger down if you've had someone step off of an elevator to keep from riding with you.

– Put a finger down if you've been accused of not being able to afford something expensive.

– Put a finger down if you've had fear in your heart when being stopped by the police.

– Put a finger down if you've never been given a pass on a citation you deserved.

– Put a finger down if you have been stopped or detained by police for no valid reason.

– Put a finger down if you have been bullied solely because of your race.

– Put a finger down if you've been denied service solely because of the colour of your skin.

– Put a finger down if you've ever had to teach your children how not to get killed by the police.

