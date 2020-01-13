Charlotte Crosby Fans Think Ryan Gallagher Romance On Australian I'm A Celeb Could Be 'Fake'

Charlotte and Ryan have been accused of having a 'showmance'. Picture: Instagram

I'm A Celebrity Australia fans think Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are 'faking' their feelings for each other.

Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are rumoured to be 'faking' their jungle romance, after they clashed on a recent episode of Australian I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

It all started when an argument broke out over Ryan stealing a pair of socks which belonged to his co-star Tanya Hennesy.

Tanya has been suffering from a foot infection in the jungle so she became upset and began to cry when she realised they'd been taken.

This led to the Geordie Shore star to calling him out for being selfish.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, she said: "I think Ryan has communication problems, especially with women. I think sometimes he says things without thinking and doesn't realise the effect it will have on someone else."

"I really like him, but I don't know if we're on the same wavelength," she added.

The TV personality, who began her jungle romance with Ryan when they kissed on the show, cancelled their planned date, telling campmates: "We can't be going on a date now. I don't think I want to."

Charlotte went on to speak to him about the issue, saying: "We are all living together, remember? And we wouldn't want anybody to feel uncomfortable, would we?"

Ryan responded, saying: "No, stealing someone's socks... I didn't know that would make someone feel like s**t."

"You're not listening to what I'm trying to say," Charlotte added, "All [Tanya] wanted was a little bit of communication. Do you think that's something you struggle with?"

When Ryan said he wasn't sure, Charlotte replied saying: "For f**k's sake..."

A source told Woman's Day that Ryan pursued the reality star because he knew it would get them more airtime, saying: "Ryan loves the opportunities that come with his reality TV fame, so he wouldn't think twice about hooking up if it means he'll generate more headlines."

Unsurprisingly, fans aren't happy as they were rooting for the co-stars' blossoming romance.

