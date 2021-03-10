Who Is Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend? Meet Liam Beaumont

10 March 2021, 17:54

Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Liam Beaumont
Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Liam Beaumont. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Charlotte Crosby has been dating boyfriend Liam Beaumont since 2020, but who is he?

Charlotte Crosby, who’s currently taking part in The Celebrity Circle, is dating boyfriend Liam Beaumont and they’re so loved up!

Liam isn’t a reality star but is thought to have met the Geordie lass through her party lifestyle.

The Celebrity Circle: Who's Playing As Who? Your Guide To The Series

Charlotte Crosby has been dating Liam Beaumont since the start of 2020
Charlotte Crosby has been dating Liam Beaumont since the start of 2020. Picture: Liam Beaumont/Instagram

Who is Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend?

Charlotte’s boyfriend is Liam Beaumont, a 30-year-old videographer and content creator who, pre-Covid, spent his days travelling the world working with brands to shoot promotional videos and behind-the-scenes action.

He’s worked across the globe including Bali, Ibiza and Dubai – where he apparently met Charlotte!

How did Charlotte Crosby and Liam Beaumont meet?

Charlotte and Liam reportedly met during a holiday in Dubai at the start of 2020, where she was partying with her Geordie Shore girl friends.

According to the tabloids they “instantly clicked”.

Charlotte Crosby and Liam Beaumont met in Dubai
Charlotte Crosby and Liam Beaumont met in Dubai. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

What has Charlotte Crosby said about boyfriend Liam Beaumont?

Charlotte and Liam clearly have a close relationship after a year together, with the 30-year-old sharing a cute post calling their romance “the right relationship” on Valentine’s Day.

She said alongside a photo of them in their swimwear: “THANKYOU for being the most patient, kind, trustworthy, intelligent, loyal and very very funny man to me.”

