On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
10 March 2021, 17:54
Charlotte Crosby has been dating boyfriend Liam Beaumont since 2020, but who is he?
Charlotte Crosby, who’s currently taking part in The Celebrity Circle, is dating boyfriend Liam Beaumont and they’re so loved up!
Liam isn’t a reality star but is thought to have met the Geordie lass through her party lifestyle.
The Celebrity Circle: Who's Playing As Who? Your Guide To The Series
Charlotte’s boyfriend is Liam Beaumont, a 30-year-old videographer and content creator who, pre-Covid, spent his days travelling the world working with brands to shoot promotional videos and behind-the-scenes action.
He’s worked across the globe including Bali, Ibiza and Dubai – where he apparently met Charlotte!
Charlotte and Liam reportedly met during a holiday in Dubai at the start of 2020, where she was partying with her Geordie Shore girl friends.
According to the tabloids they “instantly clicked”.
Charlotte and Liam clearly have a close relationship after a year together, with the 30-year-old sharing a cute post calling their romance “the right relationship” on Valentine’s Day.
She said alongside a photo of them in their swimwear: “THANKYOU for being the most patient, kind, trustworthy, intelligent, loyal and very very funny man to me.”
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital