When Is The Celebrity Circle On TV And How Can I Watch It?

9 March 2021, 17:09

Here's how to watch The Celebrity Circle 2021 and what time it will be on TV.
The Celebrity Circle 2021 starts soon and here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be on TV.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Circle has returned for a brand new series and this time it’s a celebrity version for Stand Up To Cancer.

The star-studded line-up boasts a huge number of famous faces such as Charlotte Crosby, Sam Thompson and Saffron Barker, to name a few.

Who Is On The Celebrity Circle? Line-Up For The New 2021 Series

The new celeb edition of the series will see the stars take their place in the famous apartments as we embark on another season of cat-fishing.

As the contestants will be portraying other celebs as part of their cat-fishing duties on the show, fans are gearing up for what looks like a hilarious new season!

But when is The Celebrity Circle on TV and how can I watch it?

Here’s what we know…

What time is The Celebrity Circle 2021 on TV?

The new series of the show is set to begin on Tuesday 9 March at 9:15 pm.

The show will go on for six episodes, with its final one airing on 15 March.

Emma Willis will return to host The Celebrity Circle 2021.
What channel can I watch The Celebrity Circle 2021 on TV?

The Celebrity Circle 2021 will air on Channel 4.

The episodes will then going over to their On Demand section after it airs, so you can catch up on any missed any episodes.

