Charli D’Amelio Shades Ex Boyfriend Chase Hudson After He Addresses Cheating Claims In Huge Statement

7 July 2020, 13:17

Charli D'Amelio posted a shady Instagram upload aimed at her ex
Charli D'Amelio posted a shady Instagram upload aimed at her ex. Picture: Getty / Charli D'Amelio/Instagram

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has called out ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson after he responded to claims he cheated on her.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson split in April but the drama has only just reached boiling point.

It all came spilling out after Charli and a number of other TikTok stars unfollowed Chase, aka Lil Huddy, on social media.

Charli D’Amelio's Family Are Planning Their Own Reality TV Show

After removing her follow, Charli posted a bikini snap on Instagram shortly after with the caption: “Your loss.”

She also apparently tweeted and deleted: “I hope she was worth it.”

View this post on Instagram

your loss ;)

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) on

Chase addressed the shady posts by writing a now-deleted statement on Twitter to his 1.6 million followers, dragging other TikTok stars by throwing cheating allegations their way and telling Charli she “has the right” to be upset with him after he kissed Nessa Barrett.

Lil Huddy wrote: "All of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single."

But Charli dismissed her ex’s explanation, replying: “You shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [about the kiss].”

Chase then wrote a lengthy statement, claiming many of his fellow social media stars have been unfaithful to their partners.

He called out Anthony Reeves, Griffin Johnson, Jade Hossler, Josh Richards and Kio Cyrr.

Chase Hudson tweeted and deleted this lengthy statement
Chase Hudson tweeted and deleted this lengthy statement. Picture: LilHuddy/Twitter

Chase ended his post with: "I'm not going to let these hypocrites try and ruin my life without their lives being out on the internet too."

Charli continued to reply to Chase’s accusations, tweeting: “Stop deflecting you’re actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility chase. want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship or do you just want to continue to play the victim?" 

However, she made use of the attention the online feud was getting by linking to an Issues of the World website, where people can sign petitions for a number of hugely important causes including Black Lives Matter and workers’ rights.

The TikTok stars Chase called out also soon weighed in on the Twitter spat, but Jaden later tweeted to say they’ve resolved everything.

“We talked, no fighting, it’s settled… it’s over,” Jaden wrote.

It’s not yet known if Chase and Charli have healed their fallout.

