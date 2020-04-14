Charli D’Amelio's Family Are Planning Their Own Reality TV Show

Charli D'Amelio is set to star in her own reality show. Picture: Instagram: @charlidamelio

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her family are looking into developing their own reality TV show.

Charli D'Amelio has just become the world's biggest TikTok star and now a reality TV show about her family is in the works.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the D'Amelio's revealed that they've started planning how a show could look.

"I mean, definitely something that would be super fun," Charli said when asked about the possibility of a reality-style show.

"For people to kind of see what goes on when we're not just posting TikToks. I feel like no one really gets to see, but, people are always talking about how they think our family dynamic is pretty cool."

"[My fans] love when we go live, so that's super fun. I mean, it's really whatever helps us showcase what we're really like. Because people only really see us dancing or lip syncing to songs. Maybe [we can] try some new things."

Charli's dad Marc added: "We're figuring out all that stuff right now. This has all kinda happened all really quickly. But we think if we're gonna do it, we'll go all in with it and, like Charli said, let everyone get to know us a little bit more closely. "

"So, we're in the process of working it out right now," he confirmed.

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio. Picture: Instagram: @charlidamelio

Charli sat down with her sister Dixie and parents Marc and Heidi for the interview. The 15-year-old recently surpassed Loren Gray as the most-followed person on TikTok, with 48 million fans and counting.

It comes as the star revealed that she's split from boyfriend Chase Hudson - also known as Lil Huddy.

Charli posted a statement on her Instagram Story confirming the news: "Since you guys watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I need to tell you all that we are no longer together."

Last week, Chase was forced to deny rumours that he had cheated on Charli. In a series of tweets, Chase wrote "They’ll always paint me as the bad guy" and "I love one woman. do not tell lies."

