Scott Disick’s Parents: Who Are His Mum And Dad?

Scott Disick's mum and dad both died in 2013 and 2014. Picture: E!

Scott Disick has opened up about the loss of his mum and dad on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But who were his mum and dad and how and when did his parents die?

Scott Disick has become a permanent member of the Kardashian family since he sadly lost his own mum and dad so young leaving him with not much family of his own.

Now, father of three children Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney, Scott sees the Kardashians as his own family and has a special bond with both Kim and Khloe Kardashian and has even been known to call Kris Jenner, mum.

So who were his mum and dad and how and when did his parents die?

Scott Disick struggles to talk about his parents who sadly died. Picture: instagram

Who were Scott Disick’s mum and dad?

Scott’s mum is Bonnie Disick and his dad is Jeffrey Disick.

The pair were from Long Island and they welcomed their only son in 1983.

How and when did Scott Disick’s mum and dad die?

Bonnie and Jeffrey tragically died within three months of each other.

It is unclear what they both died of.

Bonnie, who passed away on October 28, 2013, reportedly suffered from a ‘long illness’ but no details were ever specified.

Jeffrey passed away in January, 2014, and had battled cancer beforehand but it’s unclear if that is what caused his death.

Scott has admitted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he struggles to talk about them.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” he said.

“It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

