Wes Nelson And Vanessa Bauer: Dancing On Ice Couple Hint They’re Dating – After Convincing Fans They Kissed During Performance

25 February 2019, 10:49

Wes Nelson and his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer had fans convinced they’d shared a quick kiss during their routine on Sunday night, and they’ve done little to quash the speculation since.

Wes Nelson recently split from his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson, and the reality TV hunk has done little to dispel rumours of a new romance with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

On Sunday’s episode of the ITV competition the couple skated to Bruno Mars’ 'Treasure' and toward the end of the performance it appeared the couple got very close to one another during one particular lift.

Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

The scene had some viewers convinced they kissed, with hundreds flocking to Twitter to express their shock.

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer convinced fans they kissed during Dancing On Ice
Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer convinced fans they kissed during Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty / ITV

“Vanessa and Wes definitely kissed mid way through their performance tonight right?” tweeted one person, as another said:

“Looool did Vanessa just kiss Wes?” quizzed another, as a third said: “Did Vanessa and Wes just kiss?!”

And after setting Twitter alight with the speculation, Wes continued to fuel rumours they’re dating after liking a series of telling tweets – which he has since un-liked.

One fan’s comment read: “@TheVanessaBauer and @WesNelsonUk would make beautiful babies."

He also apparently liked a tweet saying they would “make beautiful babies”.

The romance rumours come after Wes confirmed his split from Megan was largely to do with his commitment to Dancing On Ice.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month he said he and Vanessa weren’t an item, adding: “It’s nothing like that and it’s never going to be anything like that.”

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Love Island News.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Louis Tomlinson has begun filming for his new single and fans are very excited

Louis Tomlinson Spotted Filming New Music Video And Fans Are Losing It

Louis Tomlinson

Ariana Grade fans must bring a clear bad to her Sweetener tour

Ariana Grande Defends Clear Bag Rule For Sweetener Tour To Increase Concert Security

Ariana Grande

Megan Baton-Hanson has been linked to another footballer, Jaydon Gibbs.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Linked To Another Footballer… And Fans Think He Looks Familiar!

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes pictured loved up at airport ahead of Dublin trip

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes 'Loved Up' On Trip To Dublin

Little Mix

Halsey made the first move by sliding into Yungblud's DMs.

Halsey Reveals She Slid Into Yungblud’s DMs… And You Won’t Believe Her First Message

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

The BRITs was a night of female empowerment

BRITs 2019: From Little Mix To Pink – All The Ways The BRIT Awards 2019 Were Full Of Female Empowerment Messages

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes had a number of heart-melting moments at the BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes BRITs: Calvin Klein Model’s 5 Cutest Moments At The BRIT Awards

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has hit the BRITs 2019 red carpet

BRITs 2019: Shawn Mendes Rocks First Ever Award Show Red Carpet

BRITs 2019

Dua Lipa rocks the 2019 BRITs red carpet ahead of her performance

BRITs 2019: Dua Lipa Stuns On The Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance With Calvin Harris

BRITs 2019

Shawn Mendes, Little Mix & Anne-Marie hit the BRITs red carpet

BRITs 2019 Red Carpet LIVE: Dua Lipa, Little Mix & Shawn Mendes Arrive At London's O2

BRITs 2019