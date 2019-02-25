Wes Nelson And Vanessa Bauer: Dancing On Ice Couple Hint They’re Dating – After Convincing Fans They Kissed During Performance

Wes Nelson and his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer had fans convinced they’d shared a quick kiss during their routine on Sunday night, and they’ve done little to quash the speculation since.

Wes Nelson recently split from his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson, and the reality TV hunk has done little to dispel rumours of a new romance with his Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

On Sunday’s episode of the ITV competition the couple skated to Bruno Mars’ 'Treasure' and toward the end of the performance it appeared the couple got very close to one another during one particular lift.

The scene had some viewers convinced they kissed, with hundreds flocking to Twitter to express their shock.

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer convinced fans they kissed during Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty / ITV

“Vanessa and Wes definitely kissed mid way through their performance tonight right?” tweeted one person, as another said:

“Looool did Vanessa just kiss Wes?” quizzed another, as a third said: “Did Vanessa and Wes just kiss?!”

And after setting Twitter alight with the speculation, Wes continued to fuel rumours they’re dating after liking a series of telling tweets – which he has since un-liked.

One fan’s comment read: “@TheVanessaBauer and @WesNelsonUk would make beautiful babies."

Looool did Vanessa just kiss Wes?? Megan’s outburst was perfectly justified. Girls know before anyone when another girl’s slyly after their man #DancingOnIce — c h e l s i e (@98_Chelsie) February 24, 2019

Vanessa and Wes definitely kissed mid way through their performance tonight right? #DancingOnIce 💋🤔 I mean why wouldn’t you kiss him if you could? — Grace Miles (@Graceee24) February 24, 2019

He also apparently liked a tweet saying they would “make beautiful babies”.

The romance rumours come after Wes confirmed his split from Megan was largely to do with his commitment to Dancing On Ice.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month he said he and Vanessa weren’t an item, adding: “It’s nothing like that and it’s never going to be anything like that.”

