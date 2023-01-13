Watch Austin Butler's Golden Globes Tribute To Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley

13 January 2023, 12:31

By Kathryn Knight

Austin Butler's Golden Globes speech is going viral after his sweet tribute to the Presley family.

Following the devastating news Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54, Austin Butler's Golden Globes speech from 10th January is going viral after he included a touching tribute to Elvis' wife and daughter while accepting the award for Best Actor.

Austin spent time with the Presley family as he embodied Elvis for the self-titled movie biopic and made sure to share his love for Lisa Marie and Elvis' wife Priscilla in his speech.

John Travolta, Tom Hanks & Pink Lead Tributes After Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54

As the women teared up at their table, Austin said: "I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros and the Presley family. Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

Austin Butler won Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes
Austin Butler won Best Actor at the 2023 Golden Globes. Picture: Alamy
Lisa Marie died aged 54
Lisa Marie died aged 54. Picture: Alamy
Lisa Marie was Elvis Presley's only daughter
Lisa Marie was Elvis Presley's only daughter. Picture: Alamy

He sweetly added: "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

The video of his speech is now being re-shared alongside tributes to Lisa Marie, who died on 12th January.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now …RIP Lisa Marie."

Another shared: "She was at the golden globes not even 5 days ago. But at least she gets to see Austin Butler make such a phenomenal tribute to her dad tho [sic]."

Austin Butler got to know the Presley family while filming Elvis
Austin Butler got to know the Presley family while filming Elvis. Picture: Getty

After the event, Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla tweeted her support for Austin, writing: "My heartfelt congratulations to Austin Butler for the Golden Globe award for best actor. It was much deserved. He studied Elvis for 2 years & simply became him in his performance. I’m so proud of you."

The Hollywood Reporter have also since shared a clip of the actor talking about the first time he met Lisa Marie.

"It hit home when I first met Lisa Marie, because I didn't meet her until after the film, and she hugged me with tears in her eyes and she just said, 'thank you'," he recalled. "Then she took me upstairs and we went into Elvis' bedroom, sat on the bed and just talked for hours"

He went on: "He's this guy that he's been either thought of this icon God-like figure, or people just see him as a Halloween costume and then it dawns on you he's a father, a son and he's a husband."

Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital on 12th January according to TMZ, after emergency services were called to her home in Calabasas, California for a possible cardiac arrest. She died hours later.

