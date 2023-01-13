Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley died aged 54. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Lisa Marie Presley died on Thursday 12th January, hours after being rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died at 54 years old, leaving behind three daughters.

Her mum Priscilla Presley confirmed the devastating news in a statement to People on Thursday, announcing: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

Her statement continued: “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley at the 2023 Golden Globes on 10th January. Picture: Getty

Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital on 12th January according to TMZ, after emergency services were called to her home in Calabasas, California for a possible cardiac arrest.

Her mother Priscilla wrote on Facebook after the news of her daughter’s hospitalisation broke: “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Just a few days prior to her death, Lisa Marie and her mum Priscilla attended the 2023 Golden Globes to support Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Drama, Motion Picture for his portrayal of Lisa Marie’s father Elvis.

His acceptance speech is now going viral after he thanked the Presley family for welcoming him into their lives.

Riley Keough, Finley and Harper Lockwood with mum Lisa Marie Presley. Picture: Getty

Lisa Marie Presley's son died by suicide at 27. Picture: Alamy

Lisa Marie Presley with her daughters and mum Priscilla. Picture: Alamy

Addressing Lisa Marie and Priscilla, Austin said: “Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Lisa Marie was the only daughter of Elvis, who died when she was just nine years old.

She went on to become a singer herself and had high profile relationships with stars including Michael Jackson, who she was married to for two years, and actor Nicholas Cage.

Lisa welcomed her first daughter Riley Keough in 1989 with ex Danny Keough. They also had a son, Benjamin Keough, in 1992 who died by suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old.

She also leaves behind twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, who she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

