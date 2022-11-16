Ashley Tisdale Just Found Out She’s Related To BFF Austin Butler!

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler have discovered they're related. Picture: Alamy/Disney

After being friends for over a decade, Ashley Tisdale discovered that she and her close pal Austin Butler are actually related.

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler’s friendship has just been taken to the next level after discovering they’re actually blood relatives!

The Hollywood stars have been friends for over a decade and just recently learnt that they have a bond stronger than friendship.

In a sneak peek at the new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf YouTube series, E! reported the moment that the actress learnt she and Austin are distant cousins.

Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale both starred in Aliens in the Attic together in 2009. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler in Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, 2011. Picture: Disney

"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger," said Ashley, "and we've always had that connection."

"We've always said we were brother and sister. That is insane!" she added.

If you’re curious about Austin’s reaction, he was just as shocked as Ashley as she revealed: He just texted me," after telling Austin about their shared ancestry.

Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale found out they're actually related. Picture: Alamy

Austin Butler dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. Picture: Getty

"He goes, 'No f**king way!'" she shared - and we can’t believe it either!

Austin and Ashely first met when they starred in Aliens In The Attic together in 2009 as siblings, before starring opposite each other as love interests in the 2011 movie Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

The Elvis star went on to date Ashley’s BFF and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens that same year and continued dating for nine years before their split in 2020.

