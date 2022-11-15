Margot Robbie Clears Up Pictures Of Her ‘Crying’ At Cara Delevingne’s House

15 November 2022, 12:48

Margot Robbie addressed the pictures of her 'crying' outside of 'Cara Delevingne's house'
Margot Robbie addressed the pictures of her 'crying' outside of 'Cara Delevingne's house'. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Margot Robbie has explained those viral pictures of her appearing to cry outside of what was reported to be Cara Delevingne’s house.

In September, photos of Margot Robbie seemingly upset took over the internet, with reports she’d left best pal Cara Delevingne’s house in tears.

Two months on and Margot has addressed the images, denying she was crying and explaining what was really going on.

WATCH: Margot Robbie On Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Wolf of Wall Street actress said she had a hair in her eye, but as she had so many things in her hands she was struggling to remove it.

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie have been friends for six years
Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie have been friends for six years. Picture: Alamy

“I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying” she said. “I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

The 32-year-old said even her mum rang her to share her concerns, asking if she and Cara were alright, to which she responded: “Yes and yes.”

Having been in the business for quite some time now, the star said she’s made peace with the fact she can’t refute every false story.

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie met on the set of Suicide Squad
Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie met on the set of Suicide Squad. Picture: Alamy

She went on: “You want to correct it, but you just can’t. You have to, I don’t know, look the other way.” 

Margot and Cara, 30, have been friends since working together in 2016 on Suicide Squad.

She even joined the model at her 30th birthday celebrations in Formentera, Spain earlier this year.

