WATCH: Margot Robbie On Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

By Capital FM

The pals are co-starring in David O. Russell's film 'Amsterdam.'

Margot Robbie joined Capital Breakfast where she spoke about working with her friend Taylor Swift during the filming of their new film Amsterdam.

The pair co-star in the 'romantic crime epic' alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

When asked whether she fangirled over the 'All To Well' singer during filming, Margot gave the sweetest response.

Margot Robbie at the Amsterdam European Premiere. Picture: getty

"I [knew] Taylor already, so It wasn’t a fangirl moment it was more of a ‘Yay I get to work with another friend, this is so so nice’.”

Continuing she added: “She’s so lovely, a real girls girl."

Taylor Swift is acting again in Amsterdam. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Margot then went on to reveal that she was gifted some Folklore merch during filming: "The album that was coming out during the time of filming was Folkore and she gave me one of the vinyls and some merch and honestly, when I took it home, it wasn't my girlfriends that freaked out."

"It was my guy friends that were all like, 'Oh, can I please keep the folklore T-shirt? Can I keep the Folklore hoody?' And I ended up giving it all to the my guy friends because they were all so excited and they were the way bigger T Swift fans than my girlfriends."

