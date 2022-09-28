Exclusive

WATCH: Margot Robbie On Her Friendship With Taylor Swift

28 September 2022, 08:15

Capital FM

By Capital FM

The pals are co-starring in David O. Russell's film 'Amsterdam.'

Margot Robbie joined Capital Breakfast where she spoke about working with her friend Taylor Swift during the filming of their new film Amsterdam.

The pair co-star in the 'romantic crime epic' alongside the likes of Christian Bale, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

Taylor Swift's New Film 'Amsterdam': All The Details From Cast To Release Date

When asked whether she fangirled over the 'All To Well' singer during filming, Margot gave the sweetest response.

Margot Robbie at the Amsterdam European Premiere
Margot Robbie at the Amsterdam European Premiere. Picture: getty

"I [knew] Taylor already, so It wasn’t a fangirl moment it was more of a ‘Yay I get to work with another friend, this is so so nice’.”

Continuing she added: “She’s so lovely, a real girls girl."

Taylor Swift is acting again in Amsterdam
Taylor Swift is acting again in Amsterdam. Picture: 20th Century Fox

Margot then went on to reveal that she was gifted some Folklore merch during filming: "The album that was coming out during the time of filming was Folkore and she gave me one of the vinyls and some merch and honestly, when I took it home, it wasn't my girlfriends that freaked out."

"It was my guy friends that were all like, 'Oh, can I please keep the folklore T-shirt? Can I keep the Folklore hoody?' And I ended up giving it all to the my guy friends because they were all so excited and they were the way bigger T Swift fans than my girlfriends."

I need a friend like Margot ASAP...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Mollie Salmon and George Tasker are now step-siblings

Love Island 2022 Stars Mollie & George Become Step-Siblings After Their Parents Get Married

Is Emily in Paris renewed for a third season?

Emily In Paris Season 3: Release Date, Cast & All The BTS Pictures

TV & Film

Rihanna's New Album Is On The Way

Rihanna New Album 2022: Release Date, Songs And Everything We Know About New Music

Rihanna

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde proved they're still going strong

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Shut Down Split Rumours With PDA-Packed Date Night

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked rumours they're dating

Are Brad Pitt And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have had the gender reveal for their first baby!

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Find Out If They’re Having A Baby Boy Or Girl In Gender Reveal Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star