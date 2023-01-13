John Travolta, Tom Hanks & Pink Lead Tributes After Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54

13 January 2023, 10:28

By Hayley Habbouchi

Tributes have been flooding in to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her tragic passing at the age of 54.

It was announced on January 12 that Lisa Marie Presley had sadly died at the age of 54, and tributes have been pouring in following the awful news.

The daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday at her Calabasas home and was rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie Presley Dies Aged 54

The singer was put into an induced coma as medics desperately tried to save her, but sadly she passed away despite hospital staff’s efforts, with her mother Priscilla, 77, confirming she died just a few hours later.

In a short statement, Priscilla said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes just two days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes just two days before her death. Picture: Getty
The Evlis biopic by Baz Luhrmann dropped last summer
The Evlis biopic by Baz Luhrmann dropped last summer. Picture: Alamy

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known," added Priscilla, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Friends, fellow celebrities and fans have been paying tribute to Lisa Marie in light of the news.

Actor John Travolta led the tributes as he shared a photo of Lisa Marie on Instagram, writing: “Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Tom Hanks, who had worked closely with the Presleys after starring in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic alongside Austin Butler, said he was ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over the news.

Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Picture: Alamy
Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla confirmed her passing
Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla confirmed her passing. Picture: Alamy

Tom’s wife Rita Wilson also shared her devastation at Lisa Marie’s untimely passing, penning in an emotional tribute: “Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour," adding that 'Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie."

Singer Pink shared a throwback photo of the pair with their arms around each other, admitting the news ‘hurts my heart.’

“My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children,” wrote the musician, “The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes just two days before her sudden death.

