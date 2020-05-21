Tristan Thompson Re-Ignites Khloe Kardashian Reconciliation Rumours With Thirsty Comment On A Photo Of Her Abs

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson continue to fuel reconciliation rumours. Picture: Getty / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson has re-ignited speculation he and Khloe Kardashian are back together, with a cheeky comment on her half-naked Instagram photo.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian continue to keep fans guessing over whether they're back together or not, after reports emerged Khloe is having a second child with the basketball player’s sperm.

The couple are already parents to daughter True, two, and are said to be in quarantine together for the sake of their daughter.

But as rumours swirl the former lovers are getting back together, the reality TV queen and Tristan are doing little to dispel the speculation.

Tristan Thompson commented and then deleted some side-eyes on this photo of Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Khloe Kardahian/Instagram

The latest hint at romance is, as pointed out by The Mirror, Tristan’s thirsty comment of a series of eye-popping emojis on Khloe’s selfie showing off her pre-quarantine abs in white underwear.

Tristan’s heart-eyes and tongue-out emojis led fans to continue questioning, “are Khloe and Tristan back together!?”

It comes after Khloe addressed the “hurful” reports she was pregnant with her second baby with Tristan.

Hitting back at trolls on Twitter, Khloe wrote: "I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share daughter True. Picture: PA

She added: “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true.... it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

Khloe and Tristan split in 2019 after three years together.

While Khloe was pregnant with True in 2018 Tristan was pictured kissing another woman in a video, which went viral online.

Following the birth of their child, the pair reconciled, until the cheating scandal last year where Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party.

