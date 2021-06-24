These Too Hot To Handle Contestants Are Already TikTok Famous

24 June 2021, 17:33

By Kathryn Knight

Too Hot to Handle has put names like Melinda Melrose, Peter Vigilante, Cam Holmes and Emily Miller on the map – but some of them were already making a name for themselves over on TikTok.

It’s no secret these days that to be an ideal reality TV contestant you’ve got to be a social media hit.

So for Too Hot to Handle series two contestants Melinda Melrose and Peter Vigilante they were no doubt the perfect candidates for the Netflix show’s producers.

4 Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Too Hot To Handle Villa

Before heading into the retreat – where the contestants must abstain from sex in order to win a cash prize – Peter already had TikTok followers into the millions.

Melinda already has a large following on TikTok
Melinda already has a large following on TikTok. Picture: Netflix

That number now sits at 2.2 million.

But fans have also been uncovering some of Melinda’s TikToks, where she has over 300k followers and over 5.1 million likes.

Before Too Hot to Handle series 2 dropped, one of Melinda’s videos went viral – of the model strutting around New York in an incredible outfit and looking sensational doing it.

As well as getting tooted from passers by and compliments from fellow New Yorkers, Melinda also included some moments of her city catwalk gone wrong.

Peter (second from left) is also a TikTok star
Peter (second from left) is also a TikTok star. Picture: Netflix

Proving she’s just like the rest of us, Melinda not only stumbles into a wall but she also trips over, kicks herself in the foot and pulls some pretty hilarious faces between takes.

Meanwhile, over on Peter’s TikTok he’s become a viral sensation after pouring red wine down himself in various different settings, angering his mum on multiple occasions and no doubt staining his entire house.

When we caught up with the THTH cast we actually quizzed Peter on his outrageous use of vino and he said he’s wasted “hundreds of bottles."

“People see these videos of me chugging wine, but I also have drafts of clips that don’t make it to the page, so it all adds up, maybe a couple of hundred a month.”

He now wants to carry his platform over to YouTube and Instagram, but said “TikTok always has a special place in my heart.”

Peter also promised he’d be sharing some Too Hot to Handle themed TikToks which we cannot wait to see.

