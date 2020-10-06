Strictly Caroline Flack Tribute: Dancers In Tears As They Honour Late Champion In Upcoming Show

6 October 2020, 11:07

Caroline Flack will be honoured by Strictly stars with a special dance on Saturday night.
Caroline Flack will be honoured by Strictly stars with a special dance on Saturday night. Picture: PA images

Strictly stars will pay tribute to Caroline Flack this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing will pay tribute to late champion Caroline Flack on Saturday, with a pre-recorded performance.

The former Love Island presenter, who tragically died, aged 40, in February, won the BBC dance competition back in 2014.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Could Be Axed If There’s Another National Lockdown

Caroline Flack won the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing.
Caroline Flack won the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA images

Caroline was also the first contestant to score 40 out of 40 for all three of her final dances with partner Pasha Kovalev.

The Best Of… The Final will air on Saturday night, after Little Mix: The Search, and will reportedly see pro dancers, such as Janette Manrara, break down as they honour the star.

According to reports, Judge Bruno Tonioli cries, as he tells the camera: “She was such fun and great to be with.

“She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her.

“We love you, my love.”

Janette Manrara adds: “The highlight was her showdance.

“You could feel she was lost in the moment. As a performer you can't ask for more. It is a memory I hold close to my heart.

“I think overall she would have said her Strictly journey was magical.

“I’m so happy she was able to pick up that glitterball and win.”

