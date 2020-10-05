Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Could Be Axed If There’s Another National Lockdown

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 may be axed if another national lockdown is enforced. Picture: PA / BBC

Strictly Come Dancing could be cancelled completely if the government enforce another national lockdown in Britain.

Days after it was confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant HRVY tested positive for coronavirus, it’s now being reported the new series could be cancelled if Britain goes into another full lockdown.

The BBC would apparently be ‘unable’ to delay the series into 2021 if a second national lockdown is reinstated.

According to the tabloids, bosses have agreed the series would be cancelled entirely in the worst case covid-19 scenario.

An insider said: “The BBC are fully prepared to axe this series of Strictly if a full lockdown happens

“They couldn’t even delay the show until early next year because of a number of issues, including them being unable to use their usual studios. While everyone is hopeful it won’t happen, preparations have been made if it does.

The Strictly cast and crew have been isolating ahead of the new series. Picture: PA

HRVY contracted coronavirus weeks before Strictly's start date. Picture: PA

“Everyone working on the show has done their utmost to keep it on air and if a local lockdown happens in London, where the studios are, Strictly bosses will ask for special dispensation to see if they can continue.”

It comes after HRVY, real name Harvey Cantwell, tested positive for the virus a few weeks before the series’ start date.

He now must quarantine and get a negative test result after two weeks to ensure he keeps his place on the show.

