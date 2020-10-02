WATCH: HRVY Breaks Silence After COVID-19 Diagnosis Throws Strictly Journey Off Track

2 October 2020, 09:56 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 10:27

HRVY has revealed he's tested positive for Coronavirus and must isolate before he is able to resume preparation for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2020.

HRVY has revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis, which has put his Strictly journey at risk, forcing him to isolate before he is able to return to preparations for the competition in an Instagram story.

HRVY reveals he's got COVID-19 in Instagram story
HRVY reveals he's got COVID-19 in Instagram story. Picture: BBC Strictly/ Instagram @hrvy

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to tell his 4.5 million followers:

"Hi guys, so, I wasn't going to say anything, because I didn't want to worry anybody, or be dramatic."

"But, now the story's out there, I have Coronavirus, I've tested positive, all is fine, I'm isolating."

"I have no symptoms, luckily, so, I'm just chilling, I'm bored, I've been making a million TikToks if you haven't seen them already"

"But it just proves us youngsters we can get it and not even realise."

"So, for now, stay safe, I'm fine, I'm chilling, but I'm going to be in this bedroom for the next ten days or two weeks, I'm not sure- but I'm gonnna' be here for a while!"

"I guess I'll see you guys on the other side."

The singer, known for hits including 'Mama' and 'Personal' will have to isolate for a period of time before being allowed to return to the set, however, the virus will not affect his position on the show, contrary to reports celebs will be kicked off the show if they test positive.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Pending a negative test, HRVY won't miss the launch recording or any dance training."

"We wish him all the best."

Fans have flooded the singer with well wishes and letting him know they hope he recovers soon- as everyone's been looking forward to seeing him take on ballroom dancing!

Get well, or, test negative soon, HRVY!

