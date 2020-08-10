Strictly Come Dancing 2020: All The Big Changes To The New Series

10 August 2020, 15:24

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will look very different
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will look very different. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing producers are having to make some huge changes to the 2020 series in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing will soon return for a new series in 2020, with a brand new line-up of celebrities set to take part.

However, the format of Strictly this year will look extremely different to previous series as producers make big adjustments to adjust to the ever-changing coronavirus guidelines.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Bruno Tonioli Gives Cheryl His Blessing To Replace Him

Some of the steps in safely going ahead with the new series involve the stars isolating beforehand and a ban on live audiences, but the BBC are having to make changes every time the COVID-19 advice is updated.

Which changes have been made for Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Take a look below…

No longer a live audience on Strictly

According to the tabloids, celebrities and their professional partners will be dancing in an almost empty studio for the first time this year.

A source said: The current plan is no audience, which will inevitably affect the show.They are the energy in the room, and dancing in an empty room is like dancing in a training room. It’s a different intensity and pressure.”

However, social distancing would be extremely difficult in the Elstree Studio where the series is filmed.

Live performances by pop stars may not happen this year

Performances by big music stars are said to be under discussion as to whether they should be scrapped.

Previously, stars such as Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi have taken to the ballroom to perform their new singles.

Strictly will have a shorter run date

The series usually runs from September to December, but this year Strictly will kick off on 24 October and will be shorter by a few weeks.

A smaller Strictly line-up

Live performances by big stars may be banned on Strictly 2020
Live performances by big stars may be banned on Strictly 2020. Picture: PA

Due to the shorter running schedule there will be fewer competitor numbers.

There will be no group routines

The ‘chemistry circle’, which is used to pair professionals with their celebrity partners will be scrapped, as well as group dances which previously would be used to kick off the show each week.

Skeleton crew backstage

Around 25 per cent of the usual production crew will be backstage, a cut they have been able to make partly due to the fact there won’t be a live audience.

“There will be less security because there’s no audience to control.”

Strictly will have a shorter run time this year
Strictly will have a shorter run time this year. Picture: PA

According to the tabloids, Strictly bosses have made 100 new format changes in order to abide by the government’s guidelines, so the ballroom will be a very different show this year.

Whether Bruno will be able to join the judging panel this year also remains in doubt, as he typically flies back and froth from the US for Dancing With The Stars at the same time.

The new series of Strictly is set to start in October, rather than its usual September launch.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Fans of After We Collided shared what they expected to see from the Netflix sequel

After We Collided: 5 Things Fans Want To See From New Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford & Dylan Sprouse
All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Baby Girl Delilah, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Nikki Tutorials confirms armed robbery at house in The Netherlands

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Confirms 'Biggest Nightmare' After Armed Robbery At Home In Netherlands
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Look Incredible In New Ibiza Holiday Photos
Cara and Nathan welcomed their baby girl last month. But what's her name?

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards revealed how she and Alex celebrate their successes

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters