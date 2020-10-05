Strictly Come Dancing HRVY: Age, Girlfriend And Best Songs Revealed

5 October 2020, 10:41

HRVY is doing Strictly! But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend, and what are his best songs? Here’s everything you need to know…

HRVY is super talented, so we have no doubt he’ll do amazingly on Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

The ‘Mama’ singer, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, has said he’s ‘so thankful to be taking part’ in the iconic BBC dance show competition, which kicks off later this month. But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend and what are his best songs?

Let’s take a look…

What is HRVY’s age? How old is he?

HRVY is 21 years old.

Who is HRVY’s girlfriend? Who is he dating?

HRVY has not officially confirmed if he has a girlfriend, however, he’s been linked to 18-year-old YouTube and TikTok starr Olivia Neill.

What are HRVY’s best songs?

HRVY has worked on some huge tracks such as ‘Mama’ with Jonas Blue, which was a big hit in 2018.

He’s also released some solo bangers such as ‘I Wish You Where Here,’ and ‘Personal’.

On 20 November 2020, he will release his debut studio album - and we cannot wait!

What is HRVY’s real name?

HRVY’s real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell.

