Selena Gomez Spotted With Zayn Malik's Assistant And Fans Have A Lot Of Theories

More Zayn and Selena theories are cropping up. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has been seen with Zayn Malik's assistant following the dating rumours...

It seems nobody can get enough of the Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik dating rumours and the speculation is heating up after another sighting hinted towards a relationship between the pair...

On March 22, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer was spotted in New York with Zayn's assistant Taryn Zimmerman in photos since seen all over Twitter.

Fans instantly began to theorise that the two pop stars were "getting serious" after Selena was papped leaving a restaurant last week.

Reports differ on whether Taryn is Zayn's personal assistant or manager but it's also speculated that she is a long-term friend of the former Disney star.

Zayn has been romantically linked to Selena. Picture: Getty

"Selena Gomez has been spotted with Taryn (Zayn’s assistant) leaving a restaurant in New York," a viral tweet read.

A dormant Instagram profile thought to belong to Taryn, @tarynzim, shows pictures of her hanging out with the likes of Francia Raisa and Raquelle Stevens, both of whom are good friends with Selena.

A further scroll into Taryn's Instagram account show posts including Selena from up to 10 years ago.

Photos of Selena and Taryn hanging out as early as 2014 were shared on social media in the wake of the news, confirming that they certainly do run in the same social circles.

selena gomez with zayn’s assistant in 2014 and 2023…business related or not, there is definitely something there. pic.twitter.com/pxh5yL9SGc — ana | FAN ACCOUNT. (@withluvselena) March 29, 2023

Selena Gomez has been spotted with Taryn (Zayn’s assistant) leaving a restaurant in New York. pic.twitter.com/2LNOy8KOOH — ZJM Crave (@ZJMCRAVE) March 29, 2023

Fans online were divided, some believed the sighting of the two women gave further weight to the Zayn dating rumours, whilst others thought it was just an instance of two old friends catching up.

"selena gomez with zayn’s assistant in 2014 and 2023…business related or not, there is definitely something there," one Tweet read.

Some theorized that the recent connections between the hit-makers were due to a potential collaboration, one user replied to a tweet of the Taryn and Selens images and wrote: "A COLLAB IS COMING!!"

Taryn's old Instagram posts feature Selena and her friends. Picture: @tarynzim/Instagram

Taryn, Selena, Francia and Raquelle are friends. Picture: @tarynzim/Instagram

The rumoured romance between the One Direction star and songstress first whirred in March when a TikTok user claimed she saw them "hand in hand making out" at her restaurant in New York.

A source then spoke to ET adding further fuel to the romance fire, saying: "Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

