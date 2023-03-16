Pregnant Rihanna Revives Her Maternity Wardrobe In 90's-Inspired Crop Top

Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Rihanna’s revived her trademark maternity style for her second pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the news of their second baby when she performed on stage at the Super Bowl, letting her bump do all the talking.

Weeks later and Rihanna’s reopened her maternity wardrobe, less than a year after welcoming her first baby with beau A$AP Rocky, a son whose name they’re yet to reveal.

This week the couple were spotted strolling through Hollywood together, where Rihanna rocked a 90’s-inspired, striped cropped polo top and baggy jeans, not too dissimilar from her maternity style last year.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child in May 2022. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP attended the Oscars on Sunday night, where she performed the soundtrack song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Lift Me Up’.

Boyfriend A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, applauded his girlfriend throughout her performance as she wowed the crowd with the live debut of the emotional ballad.

Riri wore a bump-highlighting outfit then too, wearing a mesh top embroidered with diamond-encrusted tassels which graced her blossoming bump.

The pop star became a mum in May last year and only recently has shared pictures of her son.

Rihanna performs 'Lift me up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' at the Oscars. Picture: Alamy

In February, the new family graced the cover of British Vogue, which Rihanna has since admitted was when she would have been pregnant with her second baby but had no idea.

The couple understandably mostly keep their baby out of the spotlight, but he joined them for their adorable photo shoot.

She’s since shared the odd picture of him on Instagram and a clip of him laughing on TikTok, which she admittedly posted to beat the paps from sharing photos they’d secretly got of him during her Vogue shoot.

