Perrie Edwards' Baby Axel Wearing Her Disora Hoodie Is Too Cute For Words

14 December 2021, 12:23

Perrie Edwards became a mum in August
Perrie Edwards became a mum in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards baby boy Axel looked too cute in his mum's Disora jumper.

Perrie Edwards is busy with her new brand Disora after Little Mix announced they're taking a break.

And as she works on new designs for her business, Perrie has been getting baby boy Axel involved in the process.

On Monday the 'Between Us' singer brought her four-month old to a design meeting, putting one of her new hoodies on her adorable baby boy.

Perrie Ewards' baby Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain is the cutest Disora model
Perrie Ewards' baby Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain is the cutest Disora model. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became parents in August. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Alongside a selfie of herself wearing the new jumper, Perrie posted a heart-melting snap of her tiny tot nestled into a hoodie of his own.

"Design day with team @disora. Loving the new colours!" the new mum captioned the picture.

Axel looked more than happy to be snuggled in his mum's jumper, staring up at the camera and grabbing hold of one of the jumper's strings.

Perrie and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their baby boy in August, just days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock became a mum herself, to twins with fiancé Andre Gray.

Perrie Edwards launched brand Disora this year
Perrie Edwards launched brand Disora this year. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Little Mix announced at the start of December they're taking a break from the band after their 2022 'The Confetti' tour.

The girls promised 'Little Mix is forever' and that they'll continue to make music and tour in the future, but that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on their individual passions.

Perrie has been working on Disora for quite some time, while Leigh-Anne has been running swimwear brand In A Sea Shell since 2019.

She also landed her first movie role this year in Christmas film Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall has been taking on brand partnerships of her own as well as branching out into TV.

