Olivia Attwood Mocks Ex Chris Hughes’ NTAs Altercation With Shady Tweet

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood had a row at the NTAs 2018. Picture: Getty

Olivia Attwood shared a scathing tweet seemingly aimed at her ex, Chris Hughes, after he was caught in a brawl after the NTAs.

Love Island star Chris Hughes was pictured embroiled in a violent scuffle after leaving the National Television Awards, where his girlfriend Jesy Nelson scooped an award for Best Factual Programme.

After Chris shared a statement to apologise for “retaliating badly”, his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Attwood, shared a shady tweet which seemed to be targeted at her former Love Island beau.

“Lol déjà vu..,” she wrote to her 414k followers.

After Olivia and Chris attended the NTAs in 2018, she said he’s “not a good drinker” following an explosive argument they had at the event.

Olivia Attwood's tweet was seemingly aimed at ex Chris Hughes. Picture: Olivia Attwood/Twitter

Olivia Attwood called her ex-boyfriend 'not a good drinker'. Picture: Getty

Attempting to smooth over their row at the time, Olivia wrote in her new! magazine column: “Chris was upset that he didn't see much of me in the evening but I was chatting to new people and taking in the night. So when he saw me he started shouting, I was quite embarrassed as people got out their phones to film it!

"His management managed to stop him from shouting so it was blown out of proportion really. I don't think he is a good drinker! I did remind him today that he does shout in public and I did say that he needs to not do that.

“He was like ‘I really don’t think I did’ and I was like ‘Ok you did’ and that was when the article came out so I was like, ‘believe me now?’."

Chris and Olivia split just seven months after leaving Love Island and weeks before their reality TV show was scheduled to air.

The couple called it quits in March 2018, but Olivia is now back with – and engaged to – her ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack.

Jesy’s boyfriend shared a statement on the brawl that made headlines on Wednesday morning, saying he “retaliated badly” after a photographer allegedly called him a name.

He also apologised to his Little Mix star girlfriend, saying: “This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.”

