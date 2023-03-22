Molly-Mae Hague Says Having A Baby Is ‘Harder Than She Imagined’

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague got candid with her fans about how she’s adapting to motherhood.

Molly-Mae Hague answered some fans’ questions about how her life has changed since she had daughter Bambi and she was very honest with her answers.

In a Q&A on Instagram Stories, Molly was asked: “Is having a baby harder than you imagined?”

The new mum replied: “Yes. 100% yes. I’m not going to beat around the bush… I was not prepared. She’s completely and utterly worth it all though. Every single hard moment.”

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about becoming a parent. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague's baby Bambi has met her BFF Maura Higgins. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

And when a follower asked how she is, Molly-Mae replied: “Truthfully… exhausted. I’m getting there though. Thank you for asking.”

Tommy had to jet to Dubai days after Bambi was born at the end of January, for his fight with Jake Paul. But the couple have been able to spend more time together as a family since his big win.

Another follower asked whether their relationship had changed and Molly confessed it’s made them ‘one million times stronger.’

She added: “Having a baby is all about team work, we are still figuring it out together but we are really lucky that becoming parents has only affected our relationship positively.”

Molly-Mae said her relationship with Tommy Fury is stronger than ever. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae is now mum to a baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Fans also wondered whether Molly-Mae’s BFF Maura Higgins had met Bambi so the fashion influencer uploaded an adorable picture of them together, showing Maura kissing the tot on her head.

The 23-year-old gave birth on 23rd January, four months after revealing her pregnancy news to the world.

She initially kept her daughter’s name a secret after admitting she’d had it picked out since she was a child, sharing ‘Bambi’ with the world a day after announcing her arrival.

Since then, the new mum has shared frequent updates on her life as a parent on Instagram and YouTube, always being honest with her millions of followers about how she’s feeling.

