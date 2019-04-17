Megan Barton-Hanson 'Shaken Up' After Hospital Dash Following 'Scary' Reaction To Hair Dye

Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital after an allergic reaction. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson was rushed to hospital last week after suffering an allergic reaction.

Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson has opened up about her scary hospital dash, after falling ill with a mystery ailment last week.

Megan said she’s feeling “shook up” but is much better now after an allergic reaction to hair dye left her panicked.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson To Release ‘Tell-All’ Autobiography

A spokesperson for the model told MailOnline: “Megan’s feeling much better now. She was really shook up by the whole experience.

"When the doctor called an ambulance it really scared her. At first there was concerns it was a nut allergy but that was quickly ruled out.

“She had plans to be in the US the next day which had to be cancelled as she was unable to fly. It’s been a stressful week for her but she’s just so relieved to be back to herself now.”

Megan spoke about her ordeal on Instagram once she’d returned home from hospital, saying she’s “never been so scared”.

The day before she was due to fly to LA, doctors told Megan they’d need to call an ambulance after she reacted badly to a hair dye – Megan has recently transformed her blonde locks into dark brown tresses.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Celebrity News