Love Island's Liberty Explains Why TV Interview With Jake 'Was So Awkward'

25 August 2021, 12:41

Liberty Poole addressed her awkward interview with Love Island ex Jake Cornish
Liberty Poole addressed her awkward interview with Love Island ex Jake Cornish. Picture: ITV / Global
Love Island star Liberty Poole has explained why her first interview with ex Jake Cornish looked so uncomfortable.

Liberty Poole gave us the lowdown on life after Love Island when she caught up with Capital Breakfast on Wednesday morning, with Rob Howard quizzing her on that awkward TV interview alongside ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish.

Jake and Liberty split just days before the Love Island final, after getting together right at the start of the show.

And despite ending things amicably, they had a very awkward reunion for their interview on This Morning on Monday.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish came face to face on This Morning after splitting
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish came face to face on This Morning after splitting. Picture: ITV

Liberty has now cleared up why things seemed so tense, telling Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield it was the first time they’d spoken since separating.

She said: “Obviously, you might have seen the awkward TV interviews. That was because we hadn’t spoken to each other at all after breaking up.

“That’s why it was a bit awkward. We have spoken since – we are friends at the moment, there’s no animosity between us. I think I made the right decision at the time, and I’m happy with my decision, but there’s no bad blood between us.”

Liberty and Jake split days before the Love Island final
Liberty and Jake split days before the Love Island final. Picture: ITV2

Jake and Liberty were reunited for a chat on This Morning via video link on Monday, where host Eamon Holmes asked if they were tempted to have a cuddle or “a little kiss”.

The time delay only made things more awkward, as the former couple cringed at the suggestion.

As Liberty giggled, Jake responded: “Who, me and Lib? What now?”

Liberty and Jake called time on their blossoming romance after nearly eight weeks in the villa together, after Liberty felt her boyfriend “didn’t love her for her.”

